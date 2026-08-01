CUET BHU Round 1 Cutoff 2026 Releasing Soon; Check CAP-UG Seat Allotment Result @bhucuet.samarth.edu.in

BHU CAP-UG 2026: BHU is going to declare the CAP-UG 2026 Round 1 seat allotment result and course-wise cut-off through its official portal Bhucuet.samarth.edu.in. For generating merit list, BHU normalizes the subject score of CUET UG 2026 exam as per the evaluation pattern of BHU based on which candidates get evaluated.

The process of seat allotment is done keeping in mind the total number of seats available for different faculties, total number of applications, college and course preferences of the applicants, categories wise quota rules, and quota claims, if any. The applicants who have registered themselves and submitted their preferences during the CAP-UG counseling process will be able to check their allotment status using their CUET registration number and date of birth/password. After login, the candidates can check their allotted campus and course, download the allotment letter, and pay the online fees.