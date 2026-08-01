CUET BHU Round 1 Cutoff 2026 Releasing Soon; Check CAP-UG Seat Allotment Result @bhucuet.samarth.edu.in
BHU CAP-UG 2026: Banaras Hindu University (BHU) is releasing the CAP-UG 2026 Round 1 seat allotment and course-wise cutoffs at bhucuet.samarth.edu.in. Admissions depend on normalized CUET scores, preferences, availability, and quota rules. Registered applicants can check their status using login credentials, download allotment letters, and complete the online fee payment.
BHU CAP-UG 2026: BHU is going to declare the CAP-UG 2026 Round 1 seat allotment result and course-wise cut-off through its official portal Bhucuet.samarth.edu.in. For generating merit list, BHU normalizes the subject score of CUET UG 2026 exam as per the evaluation pattern of BHU based on which candidates get evaluated.
The process of seat allotment is done keeping in mind the total number of seats available for different faculties, total number of applications, college and course preferences of the applicants, categories wise quota rules, and quota claims, if any. The applicants who have registered themselves and submitted their preferences during the CAP-UG counseling process will be able to check their allotment status using their CUET registration number and date of birth/password. After login, the candidates can check their allotted campus and course, download the allotment letter, and pay the online fees.
How to Check BHU CAP-UG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result?
To Check BHU CAP-UG Round 1 seat allotment result, follow the steps given below:
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Open up your internet browser and enter the official website address www.bhucuet.samarth.edu.in to begin with the login process.
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Click on the candidate login section and insert your proper CUET registration form number along with your password.
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Head over to your personal candidate dashboard where the name of your allotted college as well as category will be mentioned.
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Download your provisional allotment letter for verification purposes physically at the university level.
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Select your preferred counselling option from either locking your allotted seat or selecting upgrade options.
BHU CAP-UG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: Highlights
Below mentioned are the key highlights of the BHU CAP-UG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result:
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Parameter
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Details & Specifications
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Conducting University
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Banaras Hindu University (BHU)
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Admission Process
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BHU Combined Allotment Program for Undergraduate (CAP-UG) 2026–27
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Merit Calculation
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Course-Specific Normalized CUET UG Score (not raw percentile)
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Official Portal
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Cutoff Portal
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Credentials Required
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CUET UG Application Number & Password / Date of Birth
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.