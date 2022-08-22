CUET PG 2022 Application Correction Window Reopens, Make Changes till 23rd Aug at cuet.nta.nic.in

CUET PG 2022: As per the updates, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has reopened the Common University Entrance Test for Post-Graduate Admissions (CUET-PG) 2022 application correction window in online mode. Candidates who wish to make changes in their CUET PG application form can do so in online mode by visiting the official website - cuet.nta.nic.in.

The Last date to make changes in the CUET PG 2022 application form is 23rd August whereas the last date for payment of fees in online mode (if required) is 24th August (upto 11.50 pm). An additional fee, as applicable as per changes made, has to be paid for the changes to be accepted and registered. Candidates can also apply for changes in the examination city.

How To Make Corrections/Changes in CUET PG 2022 Application Form?

To make any corrections, changes or edit the CUET PG application window, candidates will have to visit the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in and click on the CUET application correction link. Now, enter the required login details and click on the edit tab and make the required changes in the application form. After making the necessary corrections, candidates will have to submit the CUET 2022 application form.

Candidates must note that no further facility will be provided to them. Therefore, all those who have registered for the CUET PG examination are advised to carefully go through the applications filled and make any changes. For any queries or/clarifications, candidates can call NTA Help Desk 011- 40759000 or write to NTA at cuet-pg@nta.ac.in.

CUET PG 2022 Exam

As per the released date, the CUET PG exam dates 2022 are 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 9, 10 and 11 September. Around 3.57 lakh students are expected to appear in the CUET PG entrance test. The CUET PG admit card will be released at cuet.nta.nic.in by 28th August 2022. The NTA will conduct the Common University Entrance Test (PG) for admission to 66 central universities and other participating universities for the academic year 2022-23.