CUET PG 2022: Correction window Open Today, Check at cuet.nta.nic.in

CUET PG Application Correction: The National Testing Agency will reopen the CUET PG 2022 Correction window for candidates who have appeared and qualified the entrance exams. As per the notification released some candidates approached NTA requesting to allow them to make corrections in the details filled during the online application process for CUET PG 2022.

Based on this request, NTA has opened the correction window for students with an edit option available for a few of the fields. The fields where students can make corrections include the Candidate’s Name, Mother’s Name or Father’s Name, Date of Birth, Gender, Category, PwBD, and Choice of University. The last date for students to make changes in the CUET PG 2022 applications is September 30, 2022.

CUET PG 2022 Form Correction Official notification - Direct Link

CUET PG 2022 Application Correction

The CUET PG 2022 Results were announced by the National Testing Agency on September 26, 2022. Candidates who have qualified the CUET PG 2022 exams and need to make changes in their profile can visit the official website of CUET PG 2022 to make the required changes.

Step 1: Visit the CUET PG official website

Step 2: Click on the Login link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the application number and password in the link provided

Step 4: The filled application form will be displayed

Step 5: Make the changes in the editable fields as required

Step 6: Save the changes and click on the final submission tab

Fields that can be changed during the correction process

The facility of making changes in the CUET PG 2022 application form is an application for only a few fields on the CUET PG 2022 application form.

Either candidate’s name/ mother’s name/ father’s name.

Date of birth

Gender

Category

PwBD

Choice of Universities

