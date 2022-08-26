CUET PG 2022 Exam City Intimation Slips Likely to be Released Today at cuet.nta.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here

CUET PG 2022 Exam City Intimation Slips: With the application correction window ended, NTA - National Testing Agency is likely to release the CUET PG 2022 Exam City Intimation Slips Today. As per the latest update, the CUET PG Exam City Intimation Slips for all the candidates who have registered for the postgraduate entrance examination for university admissions. Like the application form, the release of CUET PG 2022 Exam City Intimation Slips will also be done completely online and candidates will be able to access the same online via official portal - cuet.nta.nic.in. Alternatively, once released, students will also get quick, easy and direct access to CUET PG 2022 City Intimation Slips via the link placed below as well:

What are City Intimation Slips?

NTA released city intimation slips for all the entrance exams that it holds to notify the exam city that has been allotted to the candidates. They are issued by the apex testing agency before the admit cards or hall tickets are issued. During the application process, candidates are required to select or provide three preferences of exam city from where they would like to attempt the examination. Based on the availability of tests centres and number of candidates, NTA issues Exam City to them and notifies the same via CUET PG 2022 Exam City Intimation Slips. Based on the details provided on the exam city intimation slips, candidates can make the necessary arrangements for travel, lodging and boarding at the city of exam to avoid any last-minute inconvenience.

3.5 Lakh Candidates to Attempt CUET PG 2022 Exam

As per the details shared by the NTA, a total of 3.5 lakh students have registered for CUET PG 2022 Exam and will be competing for admission to PG courses offered by central universities and participating varsities. As per the schedule, NTA has decided to hold CUET PG 2022 Exam from 1st to 11th Sept 2022. With the exam date approaching soon, it is likely that NTA will soon release the CUET PG Admit Card 2022 for the upcoming examination soon. For latest updates related to CUET PG 2022, candidates are advised to stay tuned to jagranjosh.com and also keep checking cuet.nta.nic.in website regularly.

