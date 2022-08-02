CUET PG 2022 Exam Dates Announced, PG Entrance Test to be held from 1st to 11th Sept, Check Details Here

CUET PG 2022 Exam Dates Announced: Putting minds of lakhs of PG aspirants at peace, the UGC Chairman has confirmed the CUET PG 2022 Exam Dates today. University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman M Jagadesh Kumar today announced that the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2022 will be held from 1st to 11th Sept 2022. The CUET PG 2022 national-level entrance exam will be held from 1st to 11th Sept 2022. With the exam dates announced for the CUET PG 2022 entrance test, the next step would be the release of admit cards and exam city intimation slips by the exam authority NTA.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit NTA website(s) https://t.co/cUvZGrYigp, https://t.co/HFg2hA1wqm for the latest updates regarding the examination. For any queries or /clarifications, candidates can write to cuet-pg@nta.ac.in. — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) August 2, 2022

CUET 2022 Exam Dates Announced

The dates for the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2022 were announced today morning by UGC Chairman through an official tweet sent out from his account. In the tweet, Mr Kumar noted that CUET PG 2022 exams will be held on 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 9, 10, and 11 Sept 2022. For now, the UGC Chairman has only notified the exam dates for the PG entrance test. The detailed subject-wise schedule for CUET PG 2022 with the Test Paper Code and Shift/Time are likely to be notified soon by the exam authority.

3.57 Lakh Candidates to Appear for CUET PG 2022 in 500 Cities

According to the details shared by UGC Chairman, a total of 3.57 lakh candidates are registered for the CUET PG 2022 Examination. NTA will be organizing the PG entrance examination in Sept 2022 in 500 cities within India and 13 cities outside the country. With the exam dates announced, aspirants are now advised to keep checking the official website cuet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in to get the latest news and updates about the CUET 2022 PG Exam. For any queries or /clarifications, candidates can also reach out or write to cuet-pg@nta.ac.in.

Also Read: CUET Admit Card 2022 (OUT): NTA releases CUET hall tickets for 4th, 5th and 6th August Exam, Download at cuet.samath.ac.in