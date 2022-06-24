CUET PG 2022: New Universities and Courses Added, Check List Here

CUET PG 2022: As per the recent updates, National Testing Agency (NTA) has released a notice stating the addition of one new university and five new courses to the list of PG colleges for admission. As per the official notice, NTA has added Suresh Gyan Vihar University and five new courses for admission to the Vivekananda Global University, Jaipur.

The NTA has informed about these amendments through a notification issued on 23rd June 2022. The list of programmes for the new university has been mentioned in the list of the participating universities in the CUET PG application form 2022. Candidates can check the official notice regarding the same on the official website - cuet.nta.nic.in.

CUET PG Official Notice

The official notice states that, "The candidates and concerned stakeholders are informed about that following amendments/addition in the bunching list of CUET (PG)-2022."

One new University has been added - Suresh Gyan Vihar University, Jaipur

The bunching list of programmes for the New University is mentioned in the list of the participating Universities

Vivekananda Global University, Jaipur have added five courses M.H.M. (Master in Hotel Management)

Master of Laws (Corporate Law), Master of Laws (Constitutional Law), Master of Laws (Criminal Law)

and Master of Laws (Intellectual Property Right) in their existing Programmes which is added in the list

How to fill CUET PG Application Form 2022?

As per the recent updates, the CUET PG 2022 registration date has been extended till 4th July. To fill out the CUET PG application form 2022, candidates will have to go to the official website - cuet.nta.nic.in and click on the CUET 2022 registration link on the homepage. Now, register by entering name, date of birth and address. Further, they need to login using their application number and fill out the CUET PG application form 2022. They also need to upload the required scanned documents, pay the application fees and submit the form.

CUET UG 2022 Exam Dates Released

As per the released schedule, the CUET UG exam will be held on 15th, 16th, 19th and 20th July 2022 as well as 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th and 10th August 2022. The exam will be held in Computer Based Test mode (CBT). The exam is scheduled to be held at 554 cities across India and 13 Cities outside India. As of now, over 9,50,804 candidates have registered for CUET 2022 Exam so far.

