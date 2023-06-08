CUET PG 2023 Admit Card Released for June 9 to 11 Exams, Get Direct Link Here

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

CUET PG 2023 Admit Card: National Testing Agency has issued the admit card for Common University Entrance Test (CUET) Postgraduate (PG) exam in online mode. Those candidates who are appearing for the CUET PG exams that are scheduled to be conducted from June 9 to 11, 2023, can check and download their respective hall tickets from the official website of NTA- cuet.nta.nic.in.

In order to download the admit card, candidates need to enter the required login details such as application number, date of birth, and security code in the login window. As per the official notice, the testing agency has released the CUET PG admit card for about 1.68 lakh candidates. It is advisable for the candidates to go through the details mentioned on the hall tickets after downloading it.

In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading or checking the examination city intimation slip or admit card for CUET (PG) entrance exam 2023, he/she can write an email to the officials at cuet-pg@nta.ac.in or can contact to the provided phone number - 011- 40759000 / 011 – 69227700.

CUET PG Admit Card 2023- Direct Link (Click Here)

How to check and download CUET PG 2023 admit card online?

Candidates can follow the steps that are mentioned below to check and download their respective hall tickets for the exams that are scheduled to be held from June 9 to June 11, 2023.

Step 1: Go to the official portal of NTA- cuet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Now, click on the direct link to download the CUET PG admit card link given under the candidate's activity tab

Step 3: A new login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: After this, enter all the details such as application number, candidate's date of birth and security pin in the provided space

Step 5: The CUET PG admit card 2023 for June 9 to 11, exams will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Cross-check the details mentioned on it and download it for future use

