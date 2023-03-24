CUET PG 2023 Application Fee Increases, Know Last Date to Apply Here

CUET PG 2023 Application Fee: As per the latest updates, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the registration process for Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG). Interested candidates can apply for CUET PG 2023 till April 19, 2023, on the official website i.e. cuet.nta.nic.in. Candidates must note that the authorities have increased the CUET PG 2023 Application Fee this year. They can check out category-wise hiked fees here.

Meanwhile, UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar has said that there has been a nominal hike in the CUET PG 2023 Application fee. It has been done considering the cost of operations. However, candidates must note that the fees for international students belonging to any category shall remain the same. Check CUET PG 2023 revised fee structure here.

CUET PG 2023 Application Fee

Category Application Fee (in INR) (For up to 3 test papers) Application Fee Abroad (in INR) (For up to 3 test papers) General 1000 5,000 Gen-EWS/ OBC-NCL 800 SC / ST / Third Gender 750 PwD 700

Why CUET PG 2023 Application Fee is Increased?

While talking about the hike, NTA Chief, Vineet Joshi said that "this year the agency decided to increase the application fee to keep up with the increasing cost of operations. We decide the application fee based on the estimate of the cost required to conduct the exam. Now, all of this is different every year.”

“In this year’s exam, we have more number of participating universities, so the cost involved will be more. In different universities, they have different types of subjects and different expectations, so if you have more subjects then naturally you will incur more cost.”

He further told, "The fee has been increased to match up the cost of constant development of security, and ensuring that the exams are conducted in a safe manner. Maintaining and upgrading safety is a constant endeavour. Putting up additional manpower of observers, technical software and more incurs more cost”.

