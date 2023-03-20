CUET PG 2023: Application to Begin Today at cuet.nta.nic.in, Says UGC Chief

CUET PG 2023: The University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar on Monday announced that the National Testing Agency (NTA) will start the admission application process for its Common University Entrance Test (CUET) Post Graduate (PG) examination 2023 by tonight. March 20, in online mode. Once the registration portal is activated, interested candidates who are wishing to apply for CUET PG 2023 exams will be able to register themselves by visiting the official website - cuet.nta.nic.in
According to the official notification, the last date to apply for the CUET PG 2023 exams is April 19 till 5 pm. The CUET PG will provide a single window opportunity to students who are seeking admission in any of the Central Universities or any other participating organizations including state, deemed and private universities across the country, the UGC Chief said.
Information about the eligibility, scheme of exam, exam centers, exam timings, exam fee, procedure for applying etc. will be posted on NTA website by tonight https://t.co/HFg2hA0YAO— Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) March 20, 2023
CUET PG 2023 Registrations Important Dates
Students who are appearing for the CUET PG 2023 examinations can go through the important dates in the table given below.
Events
Dates
CUET PG 2023 Registrations
March 20, 2023 to April 19, 2023
Last Date to Submit CUET PG 2023 Fees
April 19, 2023 till 5 pm
Correction in CUET PG 2023 Application Form
April 20, 2023, to April 23, 2023
CUET PG 2023 Admit Card
To be Announced
CUET PG 2023 Exam
To be Announced
CUET PG 2023
The NTA will conduct CUET PG for admission into various postgraduate programmes in central and other participating universities/ institutions/ organizations/ autonomous colleges. Once the application link is activated on the website, candidates who are appearing for the CUET PG 2023 exams will be able to pay the application fee online through the payment getaway using Debit/Credit Cards, Net Banking and UPI.
The information about the eligibility criteria, exam scheme, examination centres, exam timings, fee, and procedure for applying will be posted on the NTA website by tonight, said the UGC Chairman.
