CUET PG 2023: Application to Begin Today at cuet.nta.nic.in, Says UGC Chief

UGC Chairman M. Jagadesh Kumar announced that NTA will start the CUET PG 2023 admission application process by tonight, March 20. Once the registration portal is activated, students appearing for the CUET PG 2023 will be able to register through the official website- cuet.nta.nic.in. Check complete details here

jagran josh
Updated: Mar 20, 2023 18:15 IST
CUET PG 2023: The University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar on Monday announced that the National Testing Agency (NTA) will start the admission application process for its  Common University Entrance Test (CUET) Post Graduate (PG) examination 2023 by tonight. March 20, in online mode. Once the registration portal is activated, interested candidates who are wishing to apply for CUET PG 2023 exams will be able to register themselves by visiting the official website - cuet.nta.nic.in

According to the official notification, the last date to apply for the CUET PG 2023 exams is April 19 till 5 pm. The CUET PG will provide a single window opportunity to students who are seeking admission in any of the Central Universities or any other participating organizations including state, deemed and private universities across the country, the UGC Chief said.

Check the Tweet below:
