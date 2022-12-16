    CUET PG 2023 Dates To Release Next Week, Exam Likely To Be Held in June: UGC Chairman

    CUET PG 2023: UGC Chairman informed that the PG exam dates of CUET 2023 will be announced next week. It is expected that CUET PG 2023 will be conducted in 1st or 2nd week of June. Know details here 

    Updated: Dec 16, 2022 16:28 IST
    CUET PG 2023 Dates
    CUET PG 2023 Dates

    CUET PG 2023: As per the recent updates, the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) PG 2023 entrance exam is expected to be conducted in the first or second week of June. The information has been provided by UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar on Twitter. He also informed that the CUET PG 2023 exam and application dates will be announced by next week. With the above schedule of CUET PG 2023, the universities can complete their admission process by the end of July 2023. 

    UGC Chairman also shared that candidates can write the exam in any of the following languages - Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. Once the CUET PG 2023 complete schedule is released, candidates will be able to check the same on the official website.  

    Tweet of UGC Chairman About CUET PG 2023

     

    CUET PG 2023 Result 

    He also informed through his tweet that - Once the exam gets over, Nationa Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the CUET PG result 2023 in the first week of July 2023. All those appearing in the entrance exam can check their CUET PG scorecard on the official website. However, the complete schedule and official notice is still awaited. Check Tweet of UGC Chairman here - 

     


    Academic Session To Start by August 2023: UGC Chairman

    After information about the CUET PG exam dates and other related dates, he also tweeted that by following this schedule, the universities are expected to complete their admission process by the end of July 2023. As soon as this process ends, the new academic sessions can begin from August 1, 2023. Check his tweet below - 

     

    Common University Entrance Test

    Last year, NTA conducted the first CUET exams for UG and PG admissions in Central Universities. As per media reports, over 14.9 lakh registrations were recorded. CUET became the second prominent entrance exam in the country, surpassing JEE-Main's average registration of nine lakh. However, NEET UG is still the single largest entrance exam in India with an average of 18 lakh registrations.  

    Also Read: NTA Exam Calendar 2023 (OUT): Check JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, ICAR AIEEA Exam Dates Here 

    REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES
    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories