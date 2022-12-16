CUET PG 2023 Dates To Release Next Week, Exam Likely To Be Held in June: UGC Chairman

CUET PG 2023: As per the recent updates, the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) PG 2023 entrance exam is expected to be conducted in the first or second week of June. The information has been provided by UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar on Twitter. He also informed that the CUET PG 2023 exam and application dates will be announced by next week. With the above schedule of CUET PG 2023, the universities can complete their admission process by the end of July 2023.

UGC Chairman also shared that candidates can write the exam in any of the following languages - Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. Once the CUET PG 2023 complete schedule is released, candidates will be able to check the same on the official website.

Tweet of UGC Chairman About CUET PG 2023

Next week, NTA will announce CUET-PG test dates and application dates. CUET-PG is expected to be held in the first/second week of June 2023. — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) December 16, 2022

CUET PG 2023 Result

He also informed through his tweet that - Once the exam gets over, Nationa Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the CUET PG result 2023 in the first week of July 2023. All those appearing in the entrance exam can check their CUET PG scorecard on the official website. However, the complete schedule and official notice is still awaited. Check Tweet of UGC Chairman here -

Results of CUET-UG are planned to be announced in the third week of June 2023 and those of CUET-PG in the first week of July 2023. — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) December 16, 2022



Academic Session To Start by August 2023: UGC Chairman

After information about the CUET PG exam dates and other related dates, he also tweeted that by following this schedule, the universities are expected to complete their admission process by the end of July 2023. As soon as this process ends, the new academic sessions can begin from August 1, 2023. Check his tweet below -

With the above schedule of CUET-UG and CUET-PG, Universities can complete their admission process by the end of July 2023 and begin the academic sessions by 01 August 2023. — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) December 16, 2022

Common University Entrance Test

Last year, NTA conducted the first CUET exams for UG and PG admissions in Central Universities. As per media reports, over 14.9 lakh registrations were recorded. CUET became the second prominent entrance exam in the country, surpassing JEE-Main's average registration of nine lakh. However, NEET UG is still the single largest entrance exam in India with an average of 18 lakh registrations.

Also Read: NTA Exam Calendar 2023 (OUT): Check JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, ICAR AIEEA Exam Dates Here