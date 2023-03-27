CUET PG 2023 Date Sheet To Release Soon, Check Exam Details Here

CUET PG 2023 Date Sheet Soon: As per the UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar, the authorities will release the date sheet for Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) soon. Once released, candidates will be able to download the CUET PG 2023 date sheet on the official website i.e. cuet.samarth.ac.in. Previously, the CUET PG 2023 exam was scheduled to be conducted between June 1 and 10, 2023.

The authorities commenced the CUET PG 2023 Registrations on March 20, 2023. Candidates can apply for the exam till April 19, 2023. Meanwhile, the CUET PG 2023 application correction window will be live between April 20 and 23, 2023. Candidates can check out the steps to apply for CUET PG 2023 here.

In a few days, we will announce the date sheet of CUET-PG. NTA is working on it. https://t.co/6511A38EDk — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) March 26, 2023

Moreover, NTA has also increased the CUET PG 2023 application fee this year. The UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar has said that there has been a nominal hike in the CUET PG 2023 Application fee. It has been done considering the cost of operations. However, candidates must note that the fees for international students belonging to any category shall remain the same.

CUET PG Application Form 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Apply for CUET PG 2023?

Eligible candidates can apply for CUET PG 2023 on the official website. They can follow the below-mentioned steps to apply for the entrance exam-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. cuet.samarth.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on CUET PG 2023 registration link

Step 3: Complete the registration process

Step 4: Now, log in with the registered details

Step 5: Upload the necessary documents and pay the fee

Step 6: Submit the CUET PG application form 2023

Step 7: Take a few printouts for future reference

CUET PG 2023 Exam Details

The authorities will soon release the CUET PG 2023 date sheet on the official website. As per the information bulletin, CUET PG 2023 exam will be conducted in two shifts. Shift-1 will be held from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. whereas Shift-2 will be conducted from 03:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M.

