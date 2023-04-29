CUET PG 2023 Exam City Slip to Release Tomorrow, Exam Begins from June 5

CUET PG 2023 Exam City Slip Tomorrow: As per the official schedule, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the exam city intimation slip for CUET PG 2023 tomorrow i.e. April 30, 2023. Candidates who have applied for the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate can download it from the official website i.e. cuet.samarth.ac.in.

As per the schedule, NTA will release the CUET PG admit card 2023 in the 2nd week of May. Once released, paid applicants can download the hall ticket from the official website. They will have to enter the login credentials to access it. Meanwhile, the CUET PG 2023 exam will be conducted from June 5 to 12, 2023.

CUET PG 2023 Dates

Candidates must note that the authorities have made amendments in the CUET PG entrance exam date 2023. Check out the schedule mentioned below-

Particulars Dates CUET PG 2023 Exam City Slip April 30, 2023 Admit Card Release Date Second week of May CUET PG entrance exam date 2023 June 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, and 12 2023 Display of Recorded Responses and Answer Keys To be announced later CUET PG Result date 2023 To be announced later

How to Download CUET PG 2023 Exam City Slip?

Applicants can download the exam city slip from the official website from tomorrow onwards. The CUET PG exam dates 2023 are June 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, and 12 2023. Check out the following steps to download it-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. cuet.samarth.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on CUET PG exam city slip

Step 3: Enter the login credentials

Step 4: The city slip will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Check and download the same

Step 6: Take a few printouts for exam purposes

