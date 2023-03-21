CUET PG 2023: NTA Introduces New Changes in Registration Process, Check Details Here

CUET PG 2023: The National Testing Agency has started the admission application process for the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate exams 2023 in online mode. Those interested students can now register by filling out the registration form through the official website- cuet.nta.nic.in.

According to the official schedule, the CUET 2023 PG registration will conclude on April 19. Students are advised to go through the information bulletin carefully before applying for the CUET PG examinations 2023.

NTA Introduced New Changes in CUET PG 2023 Registrations

As per the recent updates, the testing agency has introduced some changes in the CUET PG 2023 examinations i.e. increased registration fees, the number of subject choices etc. Students who are appearing for the CUET postgraduate examinations 2023 can check the new changes below.

Increase in CUET PG 2023 Registration Fee

According to the official notification, the NTA has increased the application fees for all the categories by Rs 200 as compared to the previous year.

For additional test papers, candidates had to make a payment of Rs 200 for additional test papers earlier and this year they will have to pay Rs 500 for each additional test paper they are appearing for, whereas students from outside India will gave to submit Rs 1,500 for additional test papers respectively.

Candidates can check the registration fees for CUET PG 2023 exams in the table given below.



Category For Indian Students For Students from Outside India Application fees (for up to three Test Papers) For Additional Test Papers (Per Test Paper) Application fees (for up to three Test Papers) For Additional Test Papers (Per Test Paper) General Category Rs 1,000 Rs 500 Rs 5,000 Rs 1,500 OBC-NCL/ Gen EWS Category Rs 800 Rs 400 Rs 5,000 Rs 1,500 SC/ST/ Third Gender Category Rs 750 Rs 400 Rs 5,000 Rs 1,500 PwBD Category Rs 700 Rs 400 Rs 5,000 Rs 1,500

Number of Subject Choices

According to the information bulletin, candidates can now choose a maximum of 20 test paper codes in all. Whereas each question paper will have 100 MCQ-based questions and students have to choose English or Hindi language at the time of registration for Part A.

CUET PG 2023

As per the recent updates, the CUET PG 2023 examination will be conducted in English and Hindi (Bilingual) except for language and Sahitya papers in Computer-based Test (CBT) Mode for a duration of two hours.

