CUET PG 2023: NTA Introduces New Changes in Registration Process, Check Details Here

CUET PG 2023: NTA has started the admission application process for the CUET PG exams 2023 in online mode. The testing agency has introduced new changes in the registration process. Check complete details here

Updated: Mar 21, 2023 11:35 IST
CUET PG 2023
CUET PG 2023: The National Testing Agency has started the admission application process for the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate exams 2023 in online mode. Those interested students can now register by filling out the registration form through the official website- cuet.nta.nic.in. 

According to the official schedule, the CUET 2023 PG registration will conclude on April 19. Students are advised to go through the information bulletin carefully before applying for the CUET PG examinations 2023.

CUET PG 2023 Registrations  - Direct Link 

NTA Introduced New Changes in CUET PG 2023 Registrations

As per the recent updates, the testing agency has introduced some changes in the CUET PG 2023 examinations i.e. increased registration fees, the number of subject choices etc. Students who are appearing for the CUET postgraduate examinations 2023 can check the new changes below.

Increase in CUET PG 2023 Registration Fee 

  • According to the official notification, the NTA has increased the application fees for all the categories by Rs 200 as compared to the previous year. 
  • For additional test papers, candidates had to make a payment of Rs 200 for additional test papers earlier and this year they will have to pay Rs 500 for each additional test paper they are appearing for, whereas students from outside India will gave to submit Rs 1,500 for additional test papers respectively.

Candidates can check the registration fees for CUET PG 2023 exams in the table given below.


Category

For Indian Students

For Students from Outside India

Application fees (for up to three Test Papers)

For Additional Test Papers (Per Test Paper)

Application fees (for up to three Test Papers)

For Additional Test Papers (Per Test Paper)

General Category

Rs 1,000

Rs 500

Rs 5,000

Rs 1,500

OBC-NCL/ Gen EWS Category

Rs 800

Rs 400

Rs 5,000

Rs 1,500

SC/ST/ Third Gender Category

Rs 750

Rs 400

Rs 5,000

Rs 1,500

PwBD Category

Rs 700

Rs 400

Rs 5,000

Rs 1,500

Number of Subject Choices 

According to the information bulletin, candidates can now choose a maximum of 20 test paper codes in all. Whereas each question paper will have 100 MCQ-based questions and students have to choose English or Hindi language at the time of registration for Part A. 

CUET PG 2023

As per the recent updates, the CUET PG 2023 examination will be conducted in English and Hindi (Bilingual) except for language and Sahitya papers in Computer-based Test (CBT) Mode for a duration of two hours. 

