CUET PG 2023 Registrations to be Extended, Check Details Here

CUET PG 2023 Applications: The CUET PG 2023 registration window is likely to be extended. According to media reports, UGC Chief M Jagadesh Kumar has confirmed that the registration date for the CUET PG 2023 exams will be extended until May 5, 2023. Students can visit the official website for details on the registration process.

According to the initial schedule released, April 19, 2023, is the last date for candidates to submit the CUET PG 2023 registration and application process. To apply for the PG entrance exams, candidates need to first complete the registrations through the window available on the official website.

CUET PG 2023 registration and application link is available on the official website - cuet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to complete the registration and application process.

CUET PG 2023 Direct Link - Click Here

CUET PG 2023 Revised Schedule

Candidates can check here the tentative revised schedule for the CUET PG 2023 application process.

Particulars Date Last date to submit applications May 5, 2023 Application correction window May 6 to 8, 2023 Admit card release date Expected soon

According to reports, the decision to extend the CUET PG 2023 registration and application process was made considering that many universities have joined the CUET PG exams after the registrations commenced. Students who wish to secure a PG admission in the newly joined institutions can visit the official website within the extended period and submit the applications.

Students who have submitted the applications and wish to add courses, to universities can also do so in the extended window. An extra fee will be applicable for the inclusion of new courses.

Also Read: CUET PG 2023 Registrations to Close Tomorrow at cuet.nta.nic.in, Check Steps to Apply Here