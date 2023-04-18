CUET PG 2023 Registrations to Close Tomorrow at cuet.nta.nic.in, Check Steps to Apply Here

CUET PG 2023 Registrations: As per the recent updates, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will end the registration process for Common University Entrance Test for the Postgraduate exam 2023 tomorrow, April 19, in online mode. Those candidates who are wishing to apply and have not registered yet can register themselves by filling out the registration form through the official website i.e. cuet.nta.nic.in.

Candidates who are interested in applying to get admission into various PG programmes in CUET participating universities can fill out the admission application form by April 19, 2023, till 11.50 pm.

CUET PG 2023 Registrations - Direct Link

Steps to fill out the CUET PG 2023 registration form

Candidates appearing for the CUET PG exam 2023 can follow the below-mentioned steps to complete the registration process.

Step 1: Go to the official website of CUET i.e. cuet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the direct CUET PG 2023 registration link

Step 3: Login using the required credentials such as application number and password

Step 4: Enter all the details as asked in the CUET PG application form 2023

Step 5: Upload all the valid documents i.e. signature, photograph, etc

Step 6: Make the online payment of the prescribed registration fees

Step 7: Go through all the details in the application form and then click on the final submission

Step 8: The CUET PG 2023 application form will be displayed on the screen

Step 9: Download the admission confirmation page and print a hard copy for future reference

Check CUET PG 2023 Information Bulletin Here

CUET PG 2023 Application Correction Window

As per the recent updates, the testing agency will open the application correction window on April 20, 2023, to April 23, 2023, in online mode. Candidates are advised to fill out all the required details in the application form such as a photograph and signature carefully as no corrections will be permitted once the application form is submitted.

