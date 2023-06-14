CUET PG Admit Card 2023 Released for June 16 Exam, Steps to Download Here

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

CUET PG Admit Card 2023 Released: National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the CUET PG 2023 admit card for June 16 exam. Candidates who are going to appear in the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate can access the hall ticket on the official website: cuet.nta.nic.in. They have to enter the login credentials to access the admission ticket.

Candidates must carry their CUET PG admit card 2023 to the examination hall. Otherwise, they shall not be granted entry inside. Furthermore, candidates are advised to thoroughly read the subject-specific instructions. and other instructions mentioned in the Question paper and abide by the same.

CUET PG Admit Card 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Download CUET 2023 PG Admit Card?

Paid applicants who are going to appear in the June 16th exam can access the admission ticket on the official website. They can go through the below-mentioned steps to download it-

Step 1: Visit the official website: cuet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on CUET PG 2023 admit card link

Step 3: Enter the application number, DOB, and security pin

Step 4: The CUET PG admit card 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: View and download the same

Step 6: Keep at least 2 hardcopies for exam purposes

CUET PG 2023 Notification- Click Here (PDF file)

Furthermore, NTA’s official notice reads, “City Intimation Slip and Admit Cards for the candidates scheduled to appear on 05, 06, 07, 08, 09, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14 and 15 June 2023 have already been released. City Intimation Slip / Admit Card for the candidates whose examinations are scheduled on later dates beyond 16 June 2023 will also be released subsequently.”

“There are some candidates who have not received their Admit Card for the above dates will get the same in subsequent phases. Those candidates who could not be accommodated in this phase of examination due to the chosen subject combinations, would be accommodated later and their test would be rescheduled in due course,” it added.

