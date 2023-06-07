  1. Home
CUET PG City Intimation Slip 2023 Released for June 9 to 11 at cuet.nta.nic.in, Know How to Download Here

CUET PG Exam 2023: NTA has released the exam city allotment slip for CUET PG 2023 online. Candidates who have registered can download it from the official website- cuet.nta.nic.in. Check details here

jagran josh
Updated: Jun 7, 2023 17:07 IST
CUET PG Exam City Slip 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the exam city intimation slip for Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2023 today on June 7 for the exams that are scheduled to be conducted from June 9 to 11. Candidates who are appearing for the CUET PG exams to get admission into postgraduate programmes can check and download the city intimation slip through the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in. 

Check the official notice here

Candidates are required to fill out the necessary details such as application number, date of birth, and security pin in the login window to get their city allotment letter online. Candidates must note that the city intimation slip is not the admit card. It is advanced information about the city where the exam centre will be located and the date on which the examination will be held, so as to facilitate the candidates.

CUET PG 2023 Exam City Intimation Slip - Direct Link (Click Here)

As per the recent updates, the city intimation slips and admit cards for the candidates scheduled to appear on June 5 to 8, 2023 have already been released.

Steps to download CUET PG city intimation slip 2023

Candidates appearing for the CUET Postgraduate exam can go through the steps that are given below to know how to download the city allotment letter.

Step 1: Visit the official website of CUET PG- cuet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the CUET PG exam city slip direct link available under candidate’s activity

Step 3: Fill out all the required login details to proceed 

Step 4: The CUET PG 2023 city intimation slip will appear on the screen

Step 5:  Download or print a hard copy of it for future use

Details Mentioned on CUET PG 2023 Exam City Intimation Slip

The city intimation slip consists of necessary information such as the date of the exam, the shift of the exam, and subjects/test papers chosen during the online application form along with the city of examination.

