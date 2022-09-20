CUET PG Result 2022 (Soon): When Will NTA Declare CUET PG Result? Check Updates at cuet.nta.nic.

CUET PG Result 2022 (Soon): The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the Common University Entrance Test (CUET PG) result soon in online mode. As of now, the officials have not yet released any date for the announcement of the CUET PG result, however, it is expected to be available soon. Candidates will be able to check the CUET PG result 2022 at cuet.nta.nic.in.

Along with the results, the NTA will also release the CUET PG final answer key in online mode. Candidates can download the CUET PG scorecard and the final answer key on the official website only. NTA conducted CUET PG 2022 entrance exam from 1st to 12th September 2022.

How To Check CUET PG Result 2022?

As of now, no official confirmation has been released by NTA regarding the date and time of announcement of CUET PG result 2022. However, candidates must be aware on how to check as well as download the result of CUET 2022. To do so, candidates will have to visit the official website - cuet.nta.nic.in. On the homepage, they will have to scroll down and click on the link - CUET PG 2022 Result. A login window will appear and candidates have to enter the asked credentials. Now, submit the same and the CUET PG result will appear on the screen.

CUET PG Answer Key 2022

The CUET exam for PG courses was conducted on 12th September. Soon after that, on 16th September, NTA released the provisional CUET PG answer key for the candidates at cuet.nta.nic.in. The officials also provided the facility to challenge the answer key of CUET UG till 18th September 2022. Now, the experts will go through the objections raised by the candidates and accordingly release the CUET PG final answer in online mode.

CUET UG Result 2022 Announced

The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the CUET results 2022 on 16th September 2022 at cuet.samarth.ac.in. All the qualified candidates are now eligible to apply in universities for admission to UG programmes. Also, the UGC has informed that the rank lists will be prepared by universities based on normalised scores.