CUET Registration 2023 Ends Soon, Apply Soon at cuet.samarth.ac.in

CUET Registration 2023: As per the schedule, the authorities will close the registrations for Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) on March 12, 2023. Candidates who wish to appear for CUET 2023 exam must register themselves before the last date as the authorities may not provide any further extensions. Interested candidates can apply for CUET 2023 at cuet.samarth.ac.in

Afterward, the authorities will open the CUET 2023 application correction window. Candidates who have not filled out the form or uploaded the documents correctly can edit the same between March 15 and 18, 2023. As per the official schedule, CUET 2023 admit card will be issued in May 2023. Candidates can check out the entire CUET 2023 Schedule below.

CUET UG 2023 Dates

Events Dates Last date to apply for CUET March 12, 2023, CUET UG application correction facility March 15 to 18, 2023 Advance Intimation Exam City Slip April 30, 2023, CUET admit card May 2023 CUET UG May 21 to 31, 2023 CUET UG Reserved Dates June 1 to 7, 2023 CUET answer key June 2023 CUET UG result June 2023

CUET 2023 Registration- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Apply for CUET 2023?

CUET 2023 registration will close on March 12, 2023. Thus, the remaining candidates must apply before the last date. They can follow the below-mentioned steps to apply-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. cuet.samarth.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on CUET 2023 registration link

Step 3: Register with the required details

Step 4: Now, log in with the registered ID and password

Step 5: Fill out the CUET application form 2023

Step 6: Upload necessary documents and pay prescribed fee

Step 7: Submit the form and take a printout

Also Read: GPAT 2023 Registration Last Date Extended, Apply Till March 13 at gpat.nta.nic.in