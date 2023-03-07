    CUET Registration 2023 Ends Soon, Apply Soon at cuet.samarth.ac.in

    CUET 2023 Registrations for UG courses are going to end soon. Candidates who have not applied yet must do the same on the official website. Check details here

    Updated: Mar 7, 2023 16:43 IST
    CUET Registration 2023 Ends Soon
    CUET Registration 2023 Ends Soon

    CUET Registration 2023: As per the schedule, the authorities will close the registrations for Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) on March 12, 2023. Candidates who wish to appear for CUET 2023 exam must register themselves before the last date as the authorities may not provide any further extensions. Interested candidates can apply for CUET 2023 at cuet.samarth.ac.in

    Afterward, the authorities will open the CUET 2023 application correction window. Candidates who have not filled out the form or uploaded the documents correctly can edit the same between March 15 and 18, 2023. As per the official schedule, CUET 2023 admit card will be issued in May 2023. Candidates can check out the entire CUET 2023 Schedule below.

    CUET UG 2023 Dates 

    Events 

    Dates

    Last date to apply for CUET

    March 12, 2023,

    CUET UG application correction facility

    March 15 to 18, 2023

    Advance Intimation Exam City Slip 

    April 30, 2023,

    CUET admit card 

    May  2023

    CUET UG

    May 21 to 31, 2023

    CUET UG Reserved Dates

    June 1 to 7, 2023

    CUET answer key

    June 2023

    CUET UG result

    June 2023

    CUET 2023 Registration- Direct Link (Available Now)

    How to Apply for CUET 2023?

    CUET 2023 registration will close on March 12, 2023. Thus, the remaining candidates must apply before the last date. They can follow the below-mentioned steps to apply-

    Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. cuet.samarth.ac.in

    Step 2: On the homepage, click on CUET 2023 registration link

    Step 3: Register with the required details

    Step 4: Now, log in with the registered ID and password

    Step 5: Fill out the CUET application form 2023

    Step 6: Upload necessary documents and pay prescribed fee

    Step 7: Submit the form and take a printout

    Also Read: GPAT 2023 Registration Last Date Extended, Apply Till March 13 at gpat.nta.nic.in

    REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES
    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification