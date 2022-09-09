CUET Result 2022 Date Confirmed?: UGC Chairman shares Important Update about CUET UG Results

CUET Result 2022 Date Confirmed?: As per updates, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the result of the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG 2022) soon in online mode. As per the recent update shared by UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, he informed that CUET UG result 2022 will be released by 15th September or even a couple of days earlier. Also, the candidates who could not take their exam due to technical glitches can appear for re-exam to be held on 11th September 2022.

The result of CUET 2022 is expected to be released online in the form of a scorecard. Candidates can download their CUET 2022 scorecards from the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in. They will have to use their roll number and date of birth in the login window. A total of 14.90 lakh candidates appeared for the CUET UG 2022 exam.

UGC Chairman shares Important Update about CUET UG Results 2022

Recently, UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar in his tweet informed that the CUET UG result will be announced by 15th September, or even a couple of days earlier. He tweeted stating - "All participating Universities may keep their web portals ready to start the UG admission process based on CUET-UG score." Check his tweet below -

NTA is expected to announce the CUET-UG results by 15th September or if possible, even a couple of days earlier. All participating Universities may keep their web portals ready to start the UG admission process based on CUET-UG score.https://t.co/cUvZGrYigp — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) September 9, 2022

How To Download CUET Result 2022?

Once released, the CUET UG 2022 result will be available on the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in. The candidates can download the CUET UG 2022 scorecard by using the log-in credentials - roll number and date of birth. The CUET UG 2022 result will appear on the screen. Candidates can download their scorecard and take a print out for further reference. For any clarification on CUET UG 2022, candidates can contact 011- 40759000 or email at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in.

CUET UG Answer Key 2022

Earlier, CUET UG 2022 answer key was released in online mode, the candidates can raise objections on answer key on the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in till 10th September. The NTA will go through the challenges made on the provisional answer key, and based on that, the final CUET UG answer key and result will be announced.