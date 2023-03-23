CUET Should Remain Optional For Varsities, Says AIU Secretary General

CUET UG 2023: According to reports, the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) on Wednesday said that the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) exam for Undergraduate admissions should remain optional for colleges and universities of the country. As per the recent updates, the CUET 2023 is scheduled to be conducted in May.

Addressing the press conference AIU Secretary General Pankaj Mittal said that the CUET has not been made compulsory yet and AIU’s stand is that it should remain voluntary for the higher educational institutions willing to opt for the new system.

CUET UG Registrations 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here)

The AIU Secretary General further stated that Common University Entrance Test is a good system and it was introduced to ease the problems of students who will now appear in one exam, but she heard that the Govt of India has recently said that it is optional for colleges or universities, the reports added.

A total of 206 universities and colleges including 44 central and 33 state universities have opted for the CUET examination so far. The UGC announced that undergraduate admissions would be conducted in all the central varsities through CUET and not on the basis of Class 12th marks, the reports further added.

CUET UG Admissions 2023

As per the recent updates, the National Testing Agency has commenced the CUET registration process and students who are interested in applying for the CUET UG 2023 examinations can register themselves by filling out the application form through the official website by March 30, in online mode. According to the official schedule, the CUET UG exam 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on May 21 to May 31, 2023.

