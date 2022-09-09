CUET-UG 2022 Glitches Continue, Students Marked Absent, Despite Being Present in Exam

CUET UG 2022: Earlier, National Testing Agency (NTA) released the Central Universities Entrance Test (CUET UG) answer key in online mode. Candidates can download CUET UG 2022 answer key and question paper along with recorded response on the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Soon after the release of CUET UG answer key 2022, candidates have identified many discrepancies, along with that, some of them have taken to this to Twitter and said that despite appearing for the exam, they were marked absent in CUET UG. In response to the query, the NTA asked students to click the button 'Need Help' on the portal.

Many Students Marked Absent Despite Appearing for CUET UG 2022

Among the multiple queries and errors, some students complained that despite appearing for the exam, they were marked absent in CUET UG. They also shared the image of their login page on Twitter. In response to the query, the NTA asked students to click the - Need Help tab on the portal and mention details there.

A student tweeted, “I have incorrectly received an absent result update for Slot 1 exams that I duly attempted on 20th July at DU Stadium, North Campus. I had signed the attendance sheet & successfully submitted all exams. I have also complained on the Need Help tab.”

@DG_NTA I have incorrectly received an absent result update for Slot 1 exams that I duly attempted on 20th July at DU Stadium, North Campus. I had signed the attendance sheet & successfully submitted all exams. I have also complained on the Need Help tab. @ndtv @TOIIndiaNews pic.twitter.com/3yWSSgM4AJ — Rajeev Bhandari (@SrishtiB086) September 8, 2022

Another student wrote, “Exactly the same thing happened with me. I had given my exam on 20.07.2022 of accounts, English and Business Studies and now it is showing absent.” Going as per updates, many other students are also facing the same issue.

Exactly the same thing happened with me. I had given my exam on 20.07.2022 of accounts, English and Business Studies and now it is showing absent.@DG_NTA @TOIDelhi @ABPNews

I request you to solve this issue as soon as possible.#CUET #NTA #cuetresult https://t.co/oZoYpaVRHV — Aditi Gupta (@AditiGu44702649) September 8, 2022

CUET UG Answer Key 2022 Released

National Testing Agency (NTA) released the CUET UG 2022 answer key and question paper along with recorded response on 8th September 2022 at cuet.samarth.ac.in. Candidates will be able to challenge the answer key by paying a fee of Rs 200 per question. They will be able to raise objections till tomorrow, 10th September 2022. After reviewing the answer key, the NTA will release the CUET final answer key and CUET result soon.

CUET UG Re-Exam 2022

NTA will conduct CUET UG 2022 re-exam on 11th September 2022 at various exam centres across the country. As per the notice, the decision to conduct the re-test was taken based on the grievances of the individual students on their experience in CUET UG 2022. These students have been informed through their registered e-mail addresses.

The CUET admit card 2022 will be issued shortly. Around 14 lakh candidates have appeared for the examination, but some candidates could not appear in the exam due to technical glitches. The Agency later allowed them to appear for the exam again in the next phase.