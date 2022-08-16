CUET UG 2022 Phase 4 Exams from Tomorrow, Check exam day guidelines here

CUET UG 2022 Exams: The National Testing Agency will be conducting the CUET UG 2022 Phase 4 examinations from tomorrow - August 17, 2022. The examination will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will be conducted from 9 AM to 12;15 PM while the second shift will be conducted from 3 PM to 6:45 PM.

The Admit card for the Phase 4 examinations are available on the official website. Students appearing for the CUET UG 2022 examinations can visit the official website and download the admit card. The CUET UG 2022 admit card is a mandatory document which needs to be carried by the students for the CUET UG 2022 examinations.

The CUET UG 2022 Phase 4 examinations will be conducted from August 17 to 20, 2022. Students appearing for the phase 4 examinations must make sure that they check through all the details given on the admit card and follow the instructions given.

As per media reports, the CUET UG 2022 Results are expected to be announced by September 2022. Students can keep checking this page for further updates on the declaration of the results.

CUET UG 2022 Exam Day Guidelines

CUET UG 2022 Examinations will be conducted in the online mode across the various exam centres. Candidates can check through the instructions provided here for appearing in the CUET UG 2022 exams.

CUET UG 2022 Admit Card is mandatory for the examinations. Students who report to the exam centre without the CUET UG 2022 exams will not be allowed to appear for the exams.

Candidates are advised to reach the CUET UG 2022 exam centre mentioned on the admit card well ahead of the reporting time in order to avoid getting late to the exams due to unavoidable circumstances.

Along with the CUET UG Admit card students are also required to carry with them an original photo ID card and a passport size photograph which was also uploaded online on the CUET 2022 application.

What not to carry to the exam centre

Students are not allowed to carry pencil box, handbag, mobile phones, earphones, microphone, calculator, log tables, camera or any other electronic devices inside the exam hall.

