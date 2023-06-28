  1. Home
CUET UG 2023 Answer Key: Date and Time to be Announced Soon

CUET UG 2023 answer key to be released soon. Candidates can check the answer key through the link available on the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in. 

Updated: Jun 28, 2023 10:59 IST
CUET UG 2023 Answer Key: The University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman, Jagadesh Kumar in a recent tweet has announced that the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) 2023 answer key challenge dates will be announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) soon. 

NTA will be announcing the dates for candidates to challenge the CUET UG 2023 answer key. Those candidates who are not satisfied with the answer key can raise objections and challenges within the time window prescribed by the NTA. candidates who have appeared for the CUET UG 2023 exams conducted from May 21 to June 23, 2023, can check the official website for updates on the CUET UG 2023 answer key.

Once released, candidates can check the CUET UG answer key on the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in. Candidates must also note that a direct link for them to check the CUET UG answer key will also be available on this page.  

CUET UG 2023 Answer Key Date and Time

The CUET UG 2023 exams concluded on June 23, 2023. It is expected that the CUET UG results will be announced by the first week of July 2023. Before the announcement of the results, NTA will be releasing the provisional answer key. Candidates who have appeared for the CUET UG 2023 exams will be able to check the subject-wise answer key and raise objections within the dates provided. The final answer key and results will be announced based on the challenges raised by students. 

How to Check CUET UG 2023 Answer Key

The CUET UG answer key 2023 will be released online. When released, candidates can download the answer key by logging in using the application id and password. Candidates can also follow the steps provided below to download the CUET UG 2023 answer key.

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA-CUET

Step 2: Click on the CUET UG 2023 answer key link

Step 3: Enter the login id and password

Step 4: Download the CUET UG 2023 answer key 

How to Raise Objections on CUET UG Answer Key 2023

After the CUET UG 2023 answer key is released, candidates will be given the opportunity to raise objections to the CUET UG 2023 answer key. To raise the challenges candidates need to first log in and click on the question number and answer and upload the documents supporting the claim. Students are also required to submit a fee based on the number of questions on which challenges are being raised.

