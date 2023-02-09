    CUET UG 2023 Registration Process to Begin Tonight at cuet.samarth.ac.in, Says UGC Chief

    CUET 2023 Registration: UGC Chairman M. Jagadesh Kumar announced that NTA will start the CUET UG 2023 admission application process by tonight, February 9, 2023, in online mode. Once the registration portal is activated, students appearing for the CUET UG 2023 will be able to apply through the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in. Check complete details here

    Updated: Feb 9, 2023 17:12 IST
    CUET UG 2023 Registrations
    CUET UG 2023: The University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman M. Jagadesh Kumar on Thursday announced that the National Testing Agency (NTA) will start the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) Undergraduate (UG) 2023 admission application process by tonight, February 9, 2023, in online mode. Candidates who are appearing for the CUET UG 2023 exams will be able to register by filling out the registration form through the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in.

    As per the recent updates, the last date to submit the CUET UG 2023 registration form is March 12, 2023. However, candidates appearing for the CUET UG 2023 examination to get admission into various undergraduate (UG) courses offered by the central universities across the country.

    CUET UG 2023 Registration Link (Available Soon)

    Check the Tweet below:

