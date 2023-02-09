CUET UG 2023 Registration Process to Begin Tonight at cuet.samarth.ac.in, Says UGC Chief

CUET UG 2023: The University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman M. Jagadesh Kumar on Thursday announced that the National Testing Agency (NTA) will start the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) Undergraduate (UG) 2023 admission application process by tonight, February 9, 2023, in online mode. Candidates who are appearing for the CUET UG 2023 exams will be able to register by filling out the registration form through the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in.
As per the recent updates, the last date to submit the CUET UG 2023 registration form is March 12, 2023. However, candidates appearing for the CUET UG 2023 examination to get admission into various undergraduate (UG) courses offered by the central universities across the country.
Announcement on CUET-UG: Online Submission of Application Form for Common University Entrance Test [CUET (UG) - 2023] for Admission to Undergraduate Programmes will start tonight. Last date for submission of applications is 12 March 2023.— Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) February 9, 2023
CUET UG 2023 Registrations Important Dates
Students who are appearing for the CUET UG 2023 exams can check the important dates related to CUET UG 2023 exams in the table given below.
Events
Dates
CUET UG 2023 Registrations
February 9, 2023
Last Day to Submit the CUET UG Registration form
March 12, 2023
CUET UG 2023 Examination City Slip
April 30, 2023
Release of CUET UG 2023 Admit Card
May 2023 Second Week
CUET UG 2023 Exam
From May 21, 2023 onwards
Declaration of CUET UG 2023 Result
To be Notified by NTA
CUET UG 2023 Exam Details
Candidates who are interested and are wishing to apply for the CUET UG 2023 examination can check the examination details announced by the UGC Chairman.
- As per the recent updates, the CUET UG 2023 exams will be conducted in online mode. However, the CUET UG 2023 examinations will be held in 13 languages including Hindi, English, Assamese, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Bengali, Odia, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu and Punjabi.
- According to the UGC Chief, the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate Test will have three sections i.e. Section 1A has 13 languages, Section 1B has 20 other languages, Section 2 will have 27 domain subjects and Section 3 will have General Test. However, the candidate can opt maximum of 10 subjects from all three sections.
- The CUET UG 2023 exam scores will be accepted by all the undergraduate admissions across all the central and public universities in India i.e. University of Delhi (DU), Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Jamia Milia Islamia (JMI), and others.
- The UGC Chairman further said that the CUET UG 2023 examinations are scheduled to be held in three shifts on multiple days depending on the number of candidates and their subject choices. He also informed that candidates appearing for the CUET UG 2023 exams can apply through the official website.
- However, in any case, if the candidate faces any type of difficulty in the CUET UG 2023 application process can contact at these phone numbers i.e. 11 - 40759000 / 011 - 69227700 or email at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in, said the UGC Chief.
