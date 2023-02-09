CUET UG 2023 Registration Process to Begin Tonight at cuet.samarth.ac.in, Says UGC Chief

CUET UG 2023: The University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman M. Jagadesh Kumar on Thursday announced that the National Testing Agency (NTA) will start the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) Undergraduate (UG) 2023 admission application process by tonight, February 9, 2023, in online mode. Candidates who are appearing for the CUET UG 2023 exams will be able to register by filling out the registration form through the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in.

As per the recent updates, the last date to submit the CUET UG 2023 registration form is March 12, 2023. However, candidates appearing for the CUET UG 2023 examination to get admission into various undergraduate (UG) courses offered by the central universities across the country.

Announcement on CUET-UG: Online Submission of Application Form for Common University Entrance Test [CUET (UG) - 2023] for Admission to Undergraduate Programmes will start tonight. Last date for submission of applications is 12 March 2023. — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) February 9, 2023