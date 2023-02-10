CUET UG 2023 Registration: UG Application Form Live at cuet.samarth.ac.in

CUET UG 2023 Registration: The National Testing Agency has commenced the CUET UG 2023 Registration process. Candidates who have qualified class 12 and those who will be appearing for the Class 12 board exams are eligible to apply for the CUET UG 2023 exams. Candidates can visit the official website and complete the CUET UG 2023 Registration link and application process through the link given here.
To apply for CUET UG 2023, students are required to first visit the official website and complete the CUET UG 2023 Registration through the link provided on the official website. Students are advised to make sure to enter the correct details including name and email id in the registration link as the same will be used for all further exam-related events.
CUET UG 2023 Registration link is available on the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in. A direct link for candidates to complete the CUET UG 2023 Registrations is also available here.
CUET UG 2023 Registrations - Click Here
CUET UG 2023 Highlights
CUET UG 2023 Examinations will be conducted in May 2023. Candidates can check the CUET UG 2023 Examination Highlights here
|Section
|Details
|Mode of the Test
|Computer Based Test-CBT
|Test Pattern
|Objective type with Multiple Choice Questions
|Medium
|13 languages (Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi,
Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Odia, Tamil, Telugu,
and Urdu )
|Syllabus
|Language: Language to be tested through Reading
Comprehension, (based on different types of passages–Factual,
Literary and Narrative Literary Aptitude) & Vocabulary
|Domain Subject: As per Class 12 syllabus only.
|General Test: General Knowledge, Current Affairs, General
Mental Ability, Numerical Ability, Quantitative Reasoning
(Simple application of basic mathematical concepts
arithmetic/algebra geometry/mensuration/statistics), Logical and
Analytical Reasoning
|Registration
|Registration will be online at https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/
CUET UG 2023 Exam Schedule
UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar in a Twitter post announced the schedule for the CUET UG 2023 exams. According to the given schedule, the last date for students to submit the CUET UG 2023 registration and application process is March 12, 2023. Candidates can check the detailed schedule here.
|
Events
|
Dates
|
CUET UG 2023 Registrations
|
February 9, 2023
|
Last Day to Submit the CUET UG 2023
Applications
|
March 12, 2023
|
CUET UG 2023 Examination City Slip
|
April 30, 2023
|
CUET UG 2023 Admit Card
|
Second week of May 2023
|
CUET UG 2023 Exam
|
May 21 to 31, 2023
|
CUET UG 2023 Result
|
To be available soon
What is the CUET UG 2023 Registration process?
CUET UG 2023 Registration and Application process is conducted online. Candidates eligible to apply for the UG entrance exam can follow the steps provided below to complete the CUET UG 2023 Registration and Application Process.
Step 1: Visit the CUET UG 2023 official website
Step 2: Click on the CUET UG 2023 Registration link
Step 3: Enter the required details - Candidate name, email id, contact number in the registration link
Step 4: Login using the registration details and complete the CUET UG 2023 Application Form
Step 5: Upload all required documents in the application form in the size mentioned
Step 6: Submit the CUET UG 2023 Application fee
Step 7: Check the CUET UG 2023 Application form preview
Step 8: Download the CUET UG 2023 Applications for further reference
CUET UG 2023 Document Specification
When submitting the CUET UG 2023 Applications, students are required to keep the following points in mind when uploading the Scanned Images of the Candidate’s Photograph, Signature, Category Certificate and PwBD Certificate
- The recent photograph should be either in colour or black and white with 80% face (without mask) visible including ears against a white background.
- The scanned photograph and signature should be in JPG/JPEG format (clearly legible).
- The size of the scanned photograph should be between 10 kb to 200 kb (clearly legible).
- The size of the scanned signature should be between 4 kb to 30 kb (clearly elgible).
- The size of the scanned copy of the Category certificate (SC/ST/OBC/EWSetc.) should be between 50kb to 300kb in pdf (clearly eligible).
- The size of the scanned copy of the PwBD certificate should be between 50kb to 300 kb in pdf (clearly eligible)
CUET UG 2023 Registration Fee
The CUET UG 2023 Registration Fee has to be submitted online when filling out the application form. Candidates can check the CUET UG 2023 Application Fee here.
CUET UG 2023 Examination Details
CUET UG 2023 exams are conducted for admissions to the undergraduate programmes offered in central universities across the country. This is the second edition of the CUET UG examinations. Candidates can check the complete examination details here.
- As per the details provided, the CUET UG 2023 exams will be conducted from May 21 to 31, 2023. The examination is to be conducted online in 13 languages including Hindi, English, Assamese, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Bengali, Odia, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu and Punjabi.
- Candidates attempting CUET UG 2023 exams will have to attempt questions from three sections namely - Section 1A - 13 Languages, Section 1B - 20 Languages, Section 2 - 27 domain subjects, and Section 3 - General Test. Candidates can opt for a maximum of 10 subjects from all three sections.
- CUET UG 2023 exams will be conducted in three shifts.
- In case of any difficulty in the CUET UG 2023 application process candidates can contact the following numbers - 40759000 / 011 - 69227700 or email at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in.