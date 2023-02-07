    CUET UG 2023: Registration Dates to be Declare Soon at cuet.samarth.ac.in, Says UGC Chairperson

    CUET UG 2023: The UGC Chairperson on Monday announced that the NTA will soon announce the CUET UG 2023 registrations on its official website. Once the registration portal is activated, candidates appearing for the CUET UG 2023 exams will be able to register through the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in. Check complete details here

    Updated: Feb 7, 2023 15:33 IST
    CUET UG 2023: As per the recent updates, the Chairperson of the University Grants Commission (UGC), M. Jagadesh Kumar on Monday announced that the National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the dates of registration and admission process of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2023 examinations soon on its official website.

    Once the registration portal is activated, those interested candidates who are appearing for the CUET UG 2023 examinations will be able to apply through the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in

    CUET UG 2023 Registrations (Available Soon)

    NTA’s Official Notification - Direct Link (Click Here)

