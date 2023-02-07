CUET UG 2023: Registration Dates to be Declare Soon at cuet.samarth.ac.in, Says UGC Chairperson

Check the Tweet below:

The Registration and application process of Common University Entrance Test [CUET (UG) - 2023] for admission to Undergraduate Programmes into Central Universities and other Participating Universities will be announced in a couple of days. #CUET

According to the official notice released by the NTA, the CUET UG 2023 examinations are scheduled to be conducted from May 21, 2023, to May 31, 2023. However, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has reserved seven dates starting from June 1, 2023, to June 7, 2023, for future contingencies.

How to Apply for CUET UG 2023?

Eligible candidates appearing for the CUET UG 2023 examinations can follow the below-given steps to complete the admission application process.

Step 1: Visit CUET's official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in

Step 2: Enter the necessary details and fill out the CUET UG 2023 application form

Step 3: After registering, Login using the application number and password

Step 4: Now, make the payment of the CUET UG 2023 examination fee

Step 5: The CUET UG 2023 application form will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download the CUET UG 2023 application form

Step 7: Take the printout of the CUET UG 2023 payment receipt for future use

CUET UG 2023

As per the recent updates, the CUET UG 2023 examination is scheduled to be conducted in online Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. However, the CUET undergraduate exams will be held in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Gujarati, Assamese, Odia, Marathi, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Urdu, Punjabi, Bengali and Malayalam.

