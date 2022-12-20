    CUET UG 2023 Registration To Begin in February 2023, Check Exam Dates Here

    CUET UG 2023: NTA will start the registration process in the first week of February 2023. After the link is activated, candidates will be able to register at cuet.samarth.ac.in. Check more details here

     

    Dec 20, 2022
    CUET UG 2023 Registration

    CUET UG 2023: According to the UGC Chairman, National Testing Agency (NTA) will start the registration process for Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) in the 1st week of February 2023. Once the link is activated, candidates will be able to register themselves on the official website i.e.cuet.samarth.ac.in. As per the schedule, CUET UG 2023 is scheduled to be conducted from May 21 to 31, 2023.

    However, June 1 to 7, 2023 have been kept reserved for future contingencies. As per the schedule, the CUET UG 2023 result will be out in the 3rd week of June. With this schedule, the undergraduate admission process in universities will be completed by July 2023 and the new academic session will commence on August 1, 2023. 

    CUET UG 2023 Schedule

    Event

    Date

    Candidates to apply for CUET UG

    1st week of February 2023

    CUET UG 2023 Exam Dates

    May 21 to 31, 2023

    CUET UG Reserve Dates

    June 1 to 7, 2023

    CUET UG Result

    3rd week of June 2023

    CUET UG 2023 Exam Pattern

    As per the UGC Chairman, the number of subjects and pattern of question papers will remain the same. A candidate can take as many as 6 domain subjects in addition to one or two languages and the General Test. The test would be conducted in the 13 languages–Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu”.

    NTA is working on preparing 1000 test centres across the country, out of which 450 – 500 centres will be used per day.

    CUET PG 2023 Updates

    The dates of CUET PG 2023 are expected to be announced by next week. However, the CUET PG 2023 exam is likely to be conducted in 1st or 2nd week of June 2023. If the schedule is implemented in a planned manner, the PG Entrance exam result will be declared in the 1st week of July 2023.

