CUET UG 2023: Registrations Close on March 30, Apply at cuet.samarth.ac.in

The National Testing Agency will be closing the CUET UG 2023 Registration window soon. According to the schedule released, the last date for students to complete the CUET UG 2023 registration and application process is March 30, 2023. Eligible candidates yet to apply for the CUET UG 2023 exams can visit the official website of NTA to complete the CUET UG 2023 registration and application process.

As per an earlier announcement, the CUET UG 2023 registration and application process was scheduled to close on March 12, 2023. The dates were however extended to March 30, 2023. When registering, students must make sure to enter all the required details and upload all necessary documents in the application form.

The CUET UG 2023 registration link is available on the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in. Candidates can also complete the CUET UG 2023 registrations through the direct link given here.

CUET UG 2023 Registration - Click Here

CUET UG 2023 Registration - How to Apply

The CUET UG 2023 registration and application link is available on the official website of the National Testing Agency. To complete the CUET UG 2023 registration and application form candidates can follow the steps provided below.

Step 1: Visit the official website of CUET UG 2023

Step 2: Click on the CUET UG 2023 Candidate Login

Step 3: Click on New Registration

Step 4: Enter all required details

Step 5: Upload the necessary documents

Step 6: Complete the fee submission

Step 7: Click on the final submission link

CUET UG 2023 Application Correction Window

After closing the CUET UG 2023 registrations, students will be provided with the facility to make corrections in the CUET UG 2023 applications. The CUET UG 2023 application correction window will open on April 1, 2023, and will close on April 3, 2023.

