CUET UG 2023: Registrations to Commence Soon at nta.ac.in, Get Details Here

CUET UG 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will start the registration process for CUET UG 2023 examinations soon on its official website. As per the recent updates, once the CUET UG 2023 registration portal opens, students will be able to fill out the admission application form from the official websites- cuet.samarth.ac.in and nta.ac.in.

As per the recent updates, the NTA will conduct the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2023 examination from May 21, 2023, to May 31, 2023. However, the admission process for CUET UG 2023 in universities will be concluded by July this year.

CUET UG 2023 Registrations - Direct Link (Available Soon)

Who is eligible for CUET UG 2023?

As per the recent updates, candidates must have cleared their class 12th examination or any equivalent exam to appear for the CUET UG 2023 examination. However, the eligibility criteria will vary among universities and courses. It is advisable for students to go through the information available on the university's website.

How to fill CUET UG 2023 Application Form?

As per the recent updates, once the registration window is activated, eligible candidates will be able to register themselves for CUET UG 2023 exam. Go through the steps given below.

Step 1: Visit the official websites of CUET UG 2023 and NTA - cuet.samarth.ac.in and nta.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the registration link

Step 3: Enter all the required details and register

Step 4: Fill out the CUET UG 2023 Application form

Step 5: Upload all the necessary documents mentioned in the application form

Step 6: Make the payment of the admission application fee

Step 7: Click on submit and download the CUET UG 2023 application form

Step 8: Take a printout of the CUET UG 2023 application for future reference

CUET UG 2023

As per the recent updates, the CUET UG 2023 entrance exam will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. Hindi, English, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Odiya, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu and Marathi. However, the CUET UG 2023 examination will be held in (Computer Based Test) CBT mode.

Also Read: AISHE Report 2020-21: Student Enrolment Index Rises to Over 4 Crores in Higher Education