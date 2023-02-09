CUET UG 2023: Registrations to Commence This week, Check Details Here

CUET UG 2023: According to a recent announcement made by UGC Chief Jaghadesh Kumar, the CUET UG 2023 Registration and applications will begin from tomorrow - February 10, 2023. As per the announcement made, details regarding the CUET UG 2023 exams will be announced in a couple of days the UGC Chief stated.

Candidates who are eligible for Undergraduate admissions in 2023 can visit the official website of CUET UG 2023 to complete the registration and application process. CUET UG 2023 exams are conducted for admissions to the Undergraduate programmes offered in the central universities across the country.

The complete registration and application process of CUET UG 2023 will be made available on the official website of CUET 2023. Candidates are advised to keep visiting this page for regular updates on CUET UG 2023.

The Registration and application process of Common University Entrance Test [CUET (UG) - 2023] for admission to Undergraduate Programmes into Central Universities and other Participating Universities will be announced in a couple of days. #CUET — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) February 6, 2023

CUET UG 2023 Registration and Application Process

Candidates who have completed class 12 and those appearing for the class 12 board exams in 2023 are eligible to apply for CUET UG 2023 examinations. Eligible candidates are first required to visit the official website and complete the registration process through the link given.

Only after completing the CUET UG 2023 Registrations will candidates be able to submit the CUET UG 2023 application form and submit the application fee. Candidates who fill out the CUET UG 2023 applications are also required to upload all the required academic documents and certificates without fail. The detailed registration and application process for CUET UG 2023 will be made available here as soon as the notification is issued online.

About CUET UG 2023 Exams

CUET UG 2023 exams will be conducted in online mode. The examination will have four sections namely - Section IA – 13 Languages, Section IB – 19 Languages, Section II – 27 Domain-specific Subjects, and Section III – General Test. students appearing for the CUET 2023 exams can appear in 13 Languages (Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Gujarati, Odia, Bengali, Assamese, Punjabi, English, Hindi and Urdu). The detailed CUET UG 2023 Exam Pattern and other details will be mentioned shortly after the CUET UG 2023 official notification has been issued.

Also Read: CUET UG 2023: Registration Dates to be Declare Soon at cuet.samarth.ac.in, Says UGC Chairperson