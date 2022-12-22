CUET UG: Jamia Millia Islamia To Take Decision Regarding UG Admission Test in January

CUET UG: As per media reports, Jamia Millia Islamia will implement the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission to all undergraduate courses from the next academic session will be decided in January 2023. The university has formed a committee to decide on the possibility of adopting the CUET, which was introduced earlier this year, for all courses. As of now admission to only 10 undergraduate courses were done through the CUET at Jamia Millia Islamia University.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) had in March announced that it will be mandatory for all central universities to admit students through the CUET. More than 14 lakh candidates appeared for the CUET in the first edition of the exam.

JMI Forms Committee For Implementation of CUET UG

The varsity has formed a committee to decide on the possibility of adopting the CUET, which was introduced earlier this year. The committee is looking into the matter. The committee is expected to submit a report in this regard soon," said Jamia Millia Islamia Registrar Nazim Husain Al-Jafri.

The report submitted by the committee will be presented during a meeting of the Academic Council in January and thereafter Executive Council, which is the highest decision-making body of the university will take up the matter. "The academic council will discuss the matter during a meeting in January. Then after that EC will discuss the matter," Jafri added.

JMI CUET UG Admission

Jamia Millia Islamia opened a registration portal for candidates seeking admission in these courses in August. The 10 courses are - BA (Hons) Turkish Language and Literature, BA (Hons) Sanskrit, BA (Hons) French and Francophone Studies, BA (Hons) Spanish and Latin American Studies, BA (Hons) History, BA (Hons) Hindi, BA (Hons) Economics, BSc Biotechnology, BVoc (Solar Energy), and BSc (Hons) Physics.

CUET UG Admissions 2023

As per the recent updates, National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the CUET UG exam dates 2023. As per the released dates, the UG entrance exam will be conducted from May 21 to 31, 2023. However, June 1 to 7, 2023 have been kept reserved for future contingencies. As of now, the complete schedule of CUET UG has not yet been released. It is expected that CUET UG application form will be released in February 2023.

