CUSAT CAT 2022 UG Exams Rescheduled, MBA Applications Extended

CUSAT CAT 2022: Cochin University of Science and Technology has rescheduled the dates for the CUSAT CAT examinations. As per the notification available on the official website, the Computer Based Test for PG courses will be conducted on May 14 and 15, 2022 while the dates for the UG courses will be announced later. The dates for the UG Entrance tests will be announced based on the schedule of the CBSE Exams.

Students who were scheduled to appear for the UG exams and those appearing for the PG exams can visit the official website of CUSAT to check the complete notification regarding the examination dates.

Cochin University of Science and Technology has also extended the last date for the registrations for CUSAT CAT 2022 MBA examinations. As per the new schedule, the last date for students to complete the CUSAT CAT MBA Exam registrations without a late fee is April 25, 2022, while the last date to submit the applications with a late fee is April 30, 2022.

Candidates can visit the official website of CUSAT - cusat.ac.in to check the detailed notification. The link for students to complete the registrations for the CUSAT CAT MBA exams is provided below.

CUSAT CAT MBA Registrations - Direct Link

CUSAT CAT MBA 2022 Registrations

CUSAT CAT 2022 Registration link is available on the official website of CUSAT. To complete the CUSAT CAT 2022 MBA Registrations, students are required to visit the official website and enter all required details in the registration link provided. After completing the registrations, students will be able to complete the CUSAT CAT 2022 online application form and submit the application fee. Students who are yet to register for CUSAT CAT 2022 can follow the steps provided below to complete the registration process.

Step 1: Visit the official website for CUSAT

Step 2: Click on the CUSAT CAT 2022 Admission link available on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the New Registration link provided in the admission homepage

Step 4: Enter the necessary details in the link given

Step 5: Login using the CUSAT CAT 2022 registration details

Step 6: Complete the CUSAT CAT MBA Application form and submit the application fee

Step 7: Click on the final submission link

Also Read: NEET UG Counselling 2021: 5 Seats Allotted to wards of deceased COVID-19 Warriors, Apply by 28th March