CUSAT CAT 2023 Admit Card to be Out on April 18, Know How to Download Here

CUSAT CAT 2023: The Cochin University of Science and Technology will issue the CUSAT admit card on April 18, 2023, in online mode. Once released, candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website- admissions.cusat.ac.in. Check complete details here

Updated: Apr 13, 2023 11:35 IST
CUSAT CAT 2023: As per the recent updates, the Cochin University of Science and Technology will issue the CUSAT admit card on April 18, 2023, in online mode. Those students who have already registered for the CUSAT CAT exam to get admission into various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes will be able to check and download the admit card by visiting the official website - admissions.cusat.ac.in. 

Candidates will be required to fill out the necessary details including registration number and date of birth to download their hall ticket. It is advisable for the candidates to carry their respective admit cards along with valid photo id proof at the exam centre. According to the schedule, the last to download the CUSAT CAT admit card 2023 is May 6.

CUSAT CAT Admit Card 2023 - Direct Link (Available Soon)

CUSAT CAT 2023 Important Dates

Candidates appearing for the CUSAT CAT exam 2023 can check the important dates in the table given below:

Events 

Dates

Availability of CUSAT CAT 2023 admit card

From April 18, 2023, to May 6, 2023

CUSAT CAT exam 2023

May 3, 4, 5, 6, 2023

Steps to download the CUSAT CAT 2023 Admit Card

Registered candidates can follow the steps given below to know how to download the CUSAT CAT hall tickets.

Step 1: Visit the official website of CUSAT- admissions.cusat.ac.in

Step 2: Look for the direct link to download the CUSAT CAT hall ticket 2023

Step 3: Now, enter all the required credentials such as registration number and date of birth to proceed further

Step 4: The CUSAT CAT admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Go through the details provided on the admit card 

Step 6: Download the admit card and take a few printouts for future use

