CUSAT CAT 2023 Admit Card to be Out on April 18, Know How to Download Here

CUSAT CAT 2023: As per the recent updates, the Cochin University of Science and Technology will issue the CUSAT admit card on April 18, 2023, in online mode. Those students who have already registered for the CUSAT CAT exam to get admission into various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes will be able to check and download the admit card by visiting the official website - admissions.cusat.ac.in.
Candidates will be required to fill out the necessary details including registration number and date of birth to download their hall ticket. It is advisable for the candidates to carry their respective admit cards along with valid photo id proof at the exam centre. According to the schedule, the last to download the CUSAT CAT admit card 2023 is May 6.
CUSAT CAT 2023 Important Dates
Candidates appearing for the CUSAT CAT exam 2023 can check the important dates in the table given below:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Availability of CUSAT CAT 2023 admit card
|
From April 18, 2023, to May 6, 2023
|
CUSAT CAT exam 2023
|
May 3, 4, 5, 6, 2023
Steps to download the CUSAT CAT 2023 Admit Card
Registered candidates can follow the steps given below to know how to download the CUSAT CAT hall tickets.
Step 1: Visit the official website of CUSAT- admissions.cusat.ac.in
Step 2: Look for the direct link to download the CUSAT CAT hall ticket 2023
Step 3: Now, enter all the required credentials such as registration number and date of birth to proceed further
Step 4: The CUSAT CAT admit card will appear on the screen
Step 5: Go through the details provided on the admit card
Step 6: Download the admit card and take a few printouts for future use
