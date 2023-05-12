  1. Home
CUSAT CAT 2023 Answer Key Objection Window Closes Today, Know How to Challenge Here

Cochin University will close the objection window for CUSAT CAT answer key 2023 today, May 12. Candidates who have given the entrance exam can raise their objections through the official website i.e. admissions.cusat.ac.in. Check details here

Updated: May 12, 2023 10:33 IST
CUSAT CAT 2023: The Cochin University will close the objection window for Cochin University of Science and Technology Common Admission Test (CUSAT CAT) answer key today, May 12, 2023, in online mode. Those candidates who have appeared for the entrance exam can raise their objections against CUSAT CAT answer key by login through the candidate's portal from the official website i.e. admissions.cusat.ac.in.

CUSAT CAT 2023 Answer Key Objection Window - Direct Link (Click Here)

Candidates who appeared for the CUSAT CAT 2023 have been allowed to raise objections against the CUSAT common admission test provisional answer key till May 12, 2023. Moreover, the final result of the CUSAT CAT examination will be made on the basis of the final answer key. 

CUSAT CAT 2023 Dates

Candidates who appeared for the CUSAT CAT examination to get admission into various MBA programmes can check the important dates in the table given below.

Events

Dates

CUSAT CAT Exam 2023

May 3, 4, 5, 6, 2023

CUSAT CAT Answer Key 2023 Objection Window Closes

May 12, 2023

Declaration of CUSAT CAT2023 Result

To be announced

How to raise objections against CUSAT CAT answer key 2023?

Candidates who have given the CUSAT Common Admission Test (CAT) exam which was held from May 3 to 6, 2023 in computer-based test mode can follow the below-given steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CUSAT i.e. admissions.cusat.ac.in

Step 2: Login through the candidate's portal by entering the required login credentials 

Step 3: The CUSAT CAT answer key 2023 and response sheet will appear on the screen

Step 4: Select the question number to challenge and upload the required presentation of your challenge in support

Step 5: Go through the challenges you made and then click on submit button

Step 6: Download the CUSAT CAT answer key 2023 challenge confirmation page

Step 7: Print a hard copy of it for future use

