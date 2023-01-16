CUSAT CAT 2023 Registration to Commence Soon at admissions.cusat.ac.in, Check Eligibility Criteria Here

CUSAT CAT 2023 Application Form: The Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) is going to start the registration process for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023 soon. Once released, eligible candidates will be able to fill out the CUSAT CAT 2023 application form on the official website i.e. admissions.cusat.ac.in

Moreover, the information bulletin and other updates will be uploaded on the official website. Candidates are advised to read the instructions before filling out the CUSAT CAT 2023 application form. The authorities will not provide any application correction window facility after the closure of CAT 2023 applications.

Who is Eligible for CUSAT CAT 2023?

CUSAT authorities have prescribed eligibility criteria for candidates willing to apply for CUSAT CAT 2023. They must satisfy the criteria to be able to register for the common admission test (CAT) 2023-

Candidates must have passed +2 or equivalent exams with Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and English as separate subjects with a PCM average of not less than 60% and a minimum of 50% in Mathematics alone.

Moreover, a candidate should have passed English at 10th or 12th standards with 50% marks.

How to Fill CUSAT CAT 2023 Application Form?

CUSAT will start the CAT 2023 registrations soon. Once started, interested candidates must fill out the CUSAT CAT 2023 application form on the official website i.e. admissions.cusat.ac.in before the deadline. They can follow these steps to register-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. admissions.cusat.ac.in

Step 2: Click on CUSAT CAT 2023 application form link

Step 3: Register with the required details

Step 4: Now, log in with registered ID and password

Step 5: Fill out CUSAT CAT 2023 form

Step 6: Upload documents and pay required fee

Step 7: Submit the form and take few printouts

