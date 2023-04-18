CUSAT CAT Admit Card 2023 to be Out Today, Know How to Download Here

  1. Home
The Cochin University of Science and Technology will release the CUSAT CAT admit card 2023 today April 18. Once the admit card is out, candidates who have applied for the exams will be able to download it from admissions.cusat.ac.in. Check details here

Updated: Apr 18, 2023 11:17 IST
CUSAT CAT Admit Card 2023

CUSAT CAT 2023: The Cochin University of Science and Technology will release the Common Admission Test (CAT) admit card today, April 18, 2023. Once the admit card is released, those candidates who have applied for the CUSAT CAT exams will be able to check and download their respective admit cards by visiting the official website - admissions.cusat.ac.in.

Candidates will have to fill out the required details to download the hall tickets. It is advisable for the candidates to carry their admit cards along with a photo id proof at the exam centre.

CUSAT CAT Admit Card 2023 - Direct Link (Available Soon)

CUSAT CAT 2023 Important Dates

Candidates appearing for the CUSAT CAT examination can check the important dates in the table given below.

Events

Dates

Availability of CUSAT CAT admit card 2023

April 18, 2023

Last date to download the admit card 

May 6, 2023

CUSAT CAT Exam 2023

May 3, 4, 5 and 6, 2023

What are the details mentioned on the CUSAT CAT Admit Card 2023?

According to the previous year's updates, the below-given details are expected to be mentioned on the CUSAT CAT 2023 admit card.

  • Candidate’s name
  • Photograph and signature of the candidate
  • Candidate’s date of birth
  • Candidate’s category and valid id proof details
  • Candidate's postal address and contact details including phone number etc
  • CUSAT CAT 2023 application number 
  • Details of the CUSAT CAT exam i.e. reporting date and time

Check CUSAT CAT 2023 Prospectus Here

CUSAT CAT Admit Card 2023: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow the below-given instructions to know how to download the hall tickets.

Step 1: Go to the official website of Cochin University i.e. admissions.cusat.ac.in

Step 2: Look for the CUSAT CAT hall ticket 2023 download link

Step 3: After this, fill out all the required details as asked 

Step 4: Now, the CUSAT CAT 2023 admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Go through all the details provided on the admit card and then download it

Step 6: Take a few printouts of the admit card for future use

CUSAT CAT Exam 2023

The CUSAT Common Admission Test (CAT) is an entrance exam that is conducted by the Cochin University of Science and Technology for admission into various programmes including engineering, science, environmental studies, social sciences, technology, humanities, medical sciences & technology, law and marine sciences. 

