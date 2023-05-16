Daily Wager’s Son Only Indian Student Selected for Leadership Programme in California

Gautam Kumar, son of a daily wage earner from Masaurhi, Bihar is the only Indian student who has been selected among 20 young leaders from around the world for the Hansen Leadership Programme, 2023 in California, USA. The 20-year-old who hails from a BPL category family has been selected for the month-long fully funded leadership programme.

Gautam is a proud Dex School Graduate. The news of his selection was shared by social entrepreneur and Dexterity Global Founder and CEO Sharad Vivek Sagar. Check the tweet below.

About the Programme

The Hansen Leadership programme is hosted by the University of San Diego, California. The program brings together and trains future leaders from across the world to promote world peace and international cooperation. Hansen will be covering the entire cost of Gautam including round trip airfare, room, and boarding, local transportation, health insurance, visa fee, etc as part of the programme.

Gautam was groomed by Dexterity Global. He is an alumnus of Dex School which us Dexterity Global’s leadership development programme and Dexterity to College, the career development programme of the organization. He was accepted to Ashoka University two years ago on a full scholarship as a Dexterity to College fellow. He is currently in his second year of studies in Computer Science.

Speaking on his acceptance to the leadership programme, Gautam stated that he is overwhelmed and immensely grateful to Dexterity Global for being the force behind his successful journey. The organization has groomed him to break through the barriers and make a difference and without their guidance and training he would not have had this incredible opportunity, he added. He also mentioned his determination to make the most of the opportunity given to learn, grow and create a positive impact.