Danish Open 2022: R Madhavan's Son Vedaant Wins Gold and Silver Medal At Danish Open Swimming Meet

After winning a silver in Danish Open Swimming Meet 2022, actor R Madhavan’s son, Vedaant Madhavan has made the country proud yet again as he bagged a gold medal in the 800m swimming event. Actor R Madhavan is on cloud nine and wrote "The winning street continues." In the post, he also thanked Vedaant's coach, swimming federation and the entire team.

Vedaant won the medal in the 800m men freestyle swimming event and clocked at 8:17:28. The actor shared a clip wherein Vedaant's name is being announced during the felicitation ceremony. In the video, Vedaant is seen shaking hands with Alexander L Bjorn, who won the silver medal, and Frederik Lindholm, who won the bronze medal.

Overwhelmed R Madhavan Shared Video on Instagram

Sharing the clip on his Instagram handle, he wrote, "Gold….(dancing and gold medal emojis). With all your blessings and God‘s greatest the winning street continues (red heart and folded hands emojis). Today it’s a Gold IN 800m for @vedaantmadhavan. Overwhelmed and humbled. Thank you Coach @bacpradeep sir @swimmingfederation.in @ansadxb and the entire team."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy)

Silver for India at the Danish Open in Copenhagen

Earlier on Saturday, R Madhavan's son bagged a silver medal at the same swimming event in a different category. He won the medal in the 1500m freestyle swimming event and clocked at 15:57:86. The acto Maddy actor shared the clip and wrote, "vedaantmadhavan wins Silver for India at the Danish Open in Copenhagen. Thank you so much Pradeep sir, #swimmingfederationofindia and #ansadxb for all your efforts. We are so proud."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy)

Reaction to the Social Media Post

Soon after R Madhavan shared the post, his industry friends flooded the comment section. Shilpa Shirodhkar wrote, "Absolutely amazing Maddy a proud moment for all of us. Congratulations my dear vedaantmadhavan sending u loads of love and blessings my dear...". Sikandar Kher wrote, "Superb !!! Jai Hind."

Further, actor Dia Mirza took to her Instagram Stories and shared a clip. She wrote, "Wohooooo Vedant @vedantmadhavan (raised hands, tiger, national flag emojis). So proud!!! Congratulations @msaru15 @actormaddy."

While his fans wrote, "Congratulations". Vedaant said, "Thank you so much for all the wishes." R Madhavan's son Vedaant has represented India at several international swimming competitions. From bronze to gold, he has won many awards in different categories.

Also Read: COVID-19 Cases Surge in Delhi-NCR, Govt issues Strict Guidelines, Protocols to Keep Students Safe