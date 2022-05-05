Delhi's Day Time Secondary School for Adult Women to be upgraded to class 12 says NDMC Vice Chairman

School Upgrade: The Day Time Secondary School for Adult Women in Delhi will soon be upgraded until class 12. The announcement was made by New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Vice Chairman Satish Upadhyay. The school was established to provide facilities to restart the education of drop-out students in any class which currently offers education until class 10.

Upadhyay who visited the school stated that the objective of the school is to provide educational facilities to drop-out girls from weaker sections of society, especially those who leave their education due to family circumstances which include taking up jobs to support their families, girls whose parents cannot afford their studies or are supposed to look after their siblings.

He further added that the school was started to help such female students so that they can continue with their education. The school was upgraded to class 10 from 1994-95 session and it will now be upgraded to class 12.

The school provides educational facilities to those who have already taken up employment but also wish to improve their educational qualifications. The total number of students enrolled in the school this academic year is 242 and as per the class-wise enrollment as of april 2022, 66 students are studying between the age group of 15 to 20 while three students are in the age group of 20 and above.

Upadhyay further stated that learning is a continuous process and a true learner always looks for means to learn from anybody or everybody. Upgrading the school until class 12 will benefit the students, he further stated.

