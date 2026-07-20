DCECE 2026 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Released at bceceboard.gov.in, Check Opening & Closing Cutoff Here

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has announced the DCECE 2026 Round 2 seat allotment results. Candidates can now visit the official website at bceceboard.gov.in to check the seat allotment result. The board has also published the opening and closing cutoff ranks for DCECE Polytechnic Engineering (PE) admissions. Students who receive a seat will be able to take admissions to Polytechnic Engineering colleges across Bihar based on their DCECE 2026 rank and the counselling rules. Read the article to know more details.

DCECE PE 2026 Counselling: Important Dates

Students who are allotted a seat in the DCECE 2026 Polytechnic Engineering (PE) Round 2 of counseling must complete each admission step as per the given timeline. Check the dates given below in order to not miss any event. In case a candidate misses any counselling related event his allotted seat will be cancelled.