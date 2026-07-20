DCECE 2026 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Released at bceceboard.gov.in, Check Opening & Closing Cutoff Here
DCECE 2026 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result has been released at bceceboard.gov.in. Check the direct link, admission schedule, steps to view allotment letter, opening and closing rank in this article.
The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has announced the DCECE 2026 Round 2 seat allotment results. Candidates can now visit the official website at bceceboard.gov.in to check the seat allotment result. The board has also published the opening and closing cutoff ranks for DCECE Polytechnic Engineering (PE) admissions. Students who receive a seat will be able to take admissions to Polytechnic Engineering colleges across Bihar based on their DCECE 2026 rank and the counselling rules. Read the article to know more details.
DCECE PE 2026 Counselling: Important Dates
Students who are allotted a seat in the DCECE 2026 Polytechnic Engineering (PE) Round 2 of counseling must complete each admission step as per the given timeline. Check the dates given below in order to not miss any event. In case a candidate misses any counselling related event his allotted seat will be cancelled.
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Event
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Date
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Round 2 provisional seat allotment result
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July 20, 2026
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Provisional seat allotment round 2 result
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July 26, 2026
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Downloading of Round 2 Allotment letter
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July 25 to 28, 2026
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Documents Verification and Admission (Round 2)
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July 28 to 29, 2026
Steps to Download DCECE 2026 Round 2 Allotment Letter
Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to download their allotment letter easily without facing any issues.
- Visit the official DCECE website at bceceboard.gov.in
- On the homepage find and click on DCECE Round 2 Seat Allotment 2026
- Enter your login details
- Click on submit button given below
- Check your seat allotment status
- Download the seat allotment letter and keep it safe for future use
Direct Link : DCECE 2026 Round 2 Allotment Letter
DCECE Opening and Closing Cutoff Ranks 2026
The DCECE Round 2 opening and closing cutoff ranks will help candidates understand the rank range within which seats will be allotted in each college and branch. Students can use these cutoff ranks to compare their own rank and estimate their admission chances in the upcoming counselling rounds.
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