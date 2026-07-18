DCET 2026 Provisional Result OUT at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in; Link to Download Scorecard here
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the provisional results for DCET 2026 on July 17, 2026 on the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Students will need to enter their application number and password to check and download the marksheet online. The authority has also released the list of DCET 2026 Special Category List for counselling.
DCET 2026: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the provisional results for DCET 2026 on July 17, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the Diploma CET 2026 will need to check and download their scorecards online on the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Students will need to enter their application number and password to check and download the marksheet online.
The provisional result is an important document for the subsequent counselling processes. Candidates who meet the DCET 2026 cutoff will be considered qualified for the counselling process. The KEA has also released the list of DCET 2026 Special Category (Eligible and Non-Eligible Candidate’s List) for counselling. The exam is conducted for diploma candidates for direct admission to the 3rd semester or second year of engineering.
How to check DCET Provisional Result 2026?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check and download the DCET Provisional Result 2026 online:
- Visit the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
- Click on the provisional result link
- Enter application number and password to submit
- DCET Provisional Result 2026 marksheet will appear
- Check your details and download the provisional rank card
DIRECT LINK - DCET 2026 Provisional Rank Card
#DCET-26: ಎಂಜಿನಿಯರಿಂಗ್ 3ನೇ ಸೆಮಿಸ್ಟರ್ ಅಥವಾ ಎರಡನೇ ವರ್ಷಕ್ಕೆ ನೇರ ಪ್ರವೇಶ ಕಲ್ಪಿಸಲು ಡಿಪ್ಲೊಮಾ ಅಭ್ಯರ್ಥಿಗಳಿಗೆ ನಡೆಸಿದ ಡಿಸಿಇಟಿ-26 ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆಯ ಫಲಿತಾಂಶವನ್ನು #KEA ಇಂದು ಪ್ರಕಟಿಸಿದೆ.— ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ಪರೀಕ್ಷಾ ಪ್ರಾಧಿಕಾರ KEA (@KEA_karnataka) July 17, 2026
ಅಭ್ಯರ್ಥಿಗಳು ತಮ್ಮ Rank ನೋಡಿಕೊಳ್ಳಲು ಈ ಕೆಳಗಿನ ಲಿಂಕ್ ಮೇಲೆ ಕ್ಲಿಕ್ ಮಾಡಿ ಮಾಹಿತಿ ಪಡೆಯಬಹುದು.
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What After Release of Karnataka DCET 2026 Result 2026?
The KEA released the provisional result for DCET 2026 on July 17, 2026. Candidates will be required to download their scorecards online. The Authority will then proceed with the counselling process. The schedule for the counselling rounds will be released which will follow counselling registration, preference filling, application editing, merit list release, online verification and submission of documents. Candidates who are allotted seats will need to complete the counselling process to be considered for admissions.
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Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.