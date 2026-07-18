DCET 2026 Provisional Result OUT at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in; Link to Download Scorecard here

DCET 2026: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the provisional results for DCET 2026 on July 17, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the Diploma CET 2026 will need to check and download their scorecards online on the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Students will need to enter their application number and password to check and download the marksheet online.

The provisional result is an important document for the subsequent counselling processes. Candidates who meet the DCET 2026 cutoff will be considered qualified for the counselling process. The KEA has also released the list of DCET 2026 Special Category (Eligible and Non-Eligible Candidate’s List) for counselling. The exam is conducted for diploma candidates for direct admission to the 3rd semester or second year of engineering.