DCPCR Voices Disapproval of Class 9 NCERT Chapter Normalizing Patriarchal Violence

National Council of Educational and Research Training (NCERT) Chapter 3 of the ninth-grade textbook titled “The Litlle Girl” comes under attack as the particular chapter goes against the system of social structures and promotes exposure of brutish family behavior.

Anurag Kundu, the Chairperson of the Delhi Commission For Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) heavily censured the third chapter of the NCERT textbook for Class 9 school students. The panel has asked for the removal of the chapter from the books since it is“deeply problematic” in the way in which the story embodies the superiority of masculinity over the feminine gender.

The DCPCR Chief further adds that the story can take its toll on the growing youth of the nation as the chapter teaches them to not only accept the violence but also forgive such detrimental acts.

I have written to @ncert Director advising removal of the chapter 3 titled “The Little Girl” of class IX English textbook as it normalises violent masculinity, perpetuates patriarchy and promotes toxic behaviour in the family. Three concerns: pic.twitter.com/YNuGOhYODm — Anurag Kundu (@AnuragKunduAK) November 23, 2022

About Class 9 Textbook Chapter

This big step taken by the DCPCR chief protects gender rights and showcases deep concerns for the progress of societal norms and ensures the removal of stereotypical ways prevailing in the NCERT chapter. The letter addressed to the NCERT Director requests the elimination of the same.

The story “The Little Girl” depicts the story of a young girl who is constantly being threatened by her father and beaten mercilessly by him. Further, the girl’s mother and granny are acting as silent puppets in the story. Panel’s Chief Anurag Kundu further added that the story shows the women compliant with the incident and he draws attention to the household abuse that must be abolished. He advises NCERT to either modify or replace the chapter for the new academic year 2022-23. Thus, students must be taught about the progressive portrayal of society.