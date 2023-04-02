  1. Home
Delhi Assembly Committee Suggests Providing Free Education to EWS Students till Class 12, Check Details Here

Delhi Assembly Committee on Saturday suggested extending the benefits of free education to all the students from the EWS section studying in private schools up to class 12. Check details here

Updated: Apr 2, 2023 15:06 IST
Free Education for EWS Students: As per the recent updates, the Delhi Assembly Committee on Saturday suggested extending the benefits of free education to all the students from the EWS section studying in private schools up to class 12. The Assembly's committee on the Welfare of SC/STs requested the Education Department of Delhi to consider its suggestion and take the required steps to extend the benefits. The meeting was conducted on Saturday, April 1, 2023, and the recommendation was made under the chairmanship of Karol Bagh MLA Vishesh Ravi.

