Delhi Assembly Committee Suggests Providing Free Education to EWS Students till Class 12, Check Details Here

Free Education for EWS Students: As per the recent updates, the Delhi Assembly Committee on Saturday suggested extending the benefits of free education to all the students from the EWS section studying in private schools up to class 12. The Assembly's committee on the Welfare of SC/STs requested the Education Department of Delhi to consider its suggestion and take the required steps to extend the benefits. The meeting was conducted on Saturday, April 1, 2023, and the recommendation was made under the chairmanship of Karol Bagh MLA Vishesh Ravi.

Providing Free Education to EWS Students till Class 12

Currently, the Right to Education Act provides free and compulsory education for all students between the age group of 6 and 14, but only to the 8th grade. As a result, many EWS/DG students in Delhi are struggling to pay their school fees beyond class 8, the reports added

According to the SC/ST welfare panel, free education would eliminate the risk of students dropping out and ensure access to education for students regardless of their socioeconomic status.

Karol Bagh MLA Vishesh Ravi also pointed out that education must be accessible to every child in order for society to be progressive and equitable. The reports further stated that this suggestion will enable many students from the EWS section in Delhi to continue their education without experiencing any financial hardship.

