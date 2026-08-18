Delhi Class 9 New Exam Rules 2026: Government makes Vocational Education and Third Language Compulsory

The Delhi government has shared a fresh batch of Delhi Class 9 exam rules for the new academic session. The changes bring big shifts in subjects and how students are assessed. Vocational education will be a must for every student and a third language will be added to the study list. There is also a new optional test that lets students go beyond the regular syllabus. The aim is to make school learning more skill based and flexible for Class 9th students. Read the article to know more details.

What are the New Subjects Under Delhi Class 9 Exam Rules

Under the new Delhi Class 9 exam rules every student will study 6 main subjects. These are Language 1, Language 2 along with Mathematics and Science. The fifth subject is Social Science and the sixth is Vocational Education. Vocational Education is now compulsory so students gain real skills at an early age. Every student must also take a third language. Schools will continue the same language mix that was used in Class 8. Schools will assess the third language and tag students as qualified or not qualified. A student can still move to Class 10 if other rules are met. But the third language test must be cleared before the class 10th board exam. These new Delhi Class 9 exam rules aim to build both skills and language depth from an early stage.