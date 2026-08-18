Delhi Class 9 New Exam Rules 2026: Government makes Vocational Education and Third Language Compulsory
Delhi government has introduced new rules for Class 9th. From this year onwards Vocational education and Third language to be made compulsory under the new framework. Read the article for further details.
The Delhi government has shared a fresh batch of Delhi Class 9 exam rules for the new academic session. The changes bring big shifts in subjects and how students are assessed. Vocational education will be a must for every student and a third language will be added to the study list. There is also a new optional test that lets students go beyond the regular syllabus. The aim is to make school learning more skill based and flexible for Class 9th students. Read the article to know more details.
What are the New Subjects Under Delhi Class 9 Exam Rules
Under the new Delhi Class 9 exam rules every student will study 6 main subjects. These are Language 1, Language 2 along with Mathematics and Science. The fifth subject is Social Science and the sixth is Vocational Education. Vocational Education is now compulsory so students gain real skills at an early age. Every student must also take a third language. Schools will continue the same language mix that was used in Class 8. Schools will assess the third language and tag students as qualified or not qualified. A student can still move to Class 10 if other rules are met. But the third language test must be cleared before the class 10th board exam. These new Delhi Class 9 exam rules aim to build both skills and language depth from an early stage.
Promotion Rules and Advanced Test Option Under Class 9 Exam Rules
The new Delhi Class 9 exam rules also spell out how students will be promoted. Each student needs 33 percent marks in internal and external assessments in all six subjects. The student must also score 25 percent in the annual exam. Students failing in up to three subjects can take a compartment test. Those who miss it will repeat Class 9. There is also an optional advanced test in Mathematics or Science or both. The test will carry 25 marks and run for one hour. It will focus on higher order thinking and deeper concepts. These marks will not affect promotion or the aggregate. Students scoring at least 50 percent will get a mention on the marksheet. The new Delhi Class 9 exam rules also drop the old Mathematics Basics and Standard set up for the Class 9 batch from 2026-27 but will keep it for Class 10 students this year. The new curriculum also makes Art Education and Physical Education and Well Being and Individuals in Society compulsory areas for all students. Computational thinking and Artificial Intelligence will start in 2026-27 and become a full subject from 2027-28.
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