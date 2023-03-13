    Delhi Education Minister Introduces Video Series on Happiness Curriculum, Get Details Here

    Delhi Education Minister Atishi has launched a video series on Happiness Curriculum. It will help teachers all around the world teach their pupils how to live happy and fulfilling life.

    Updated: Mar 13, 2023 18:35 IST
    Atishi Launches Video Series on Happy Curriculum
    Atishi Launches Video Series on Happy Curriculum

    Series Launched on Happy Curriculum: As per the latest updates, Atishi, the Minister of Education, Delhi,  introduced a 36-episode video series on the Delhi government's happiness curriculum on Sunday. She claimed that this would help teachers all around the world teach their pupils how to live happy and fulfilling life. The main goals of the curriculum are the development of self-awareness, expression, empathy, and relational comprehension.

    She further told, “The video series is available with subtitles which will help the Delhi government spread the philosophy of the Happiness Curriculum to a larger public. This is a very significant initiative through which we can bring positive changes in our lives.”

    What is the Objective of Happiness Curriculum?

    She claimed that people would gain the skills necessary to truly serve humanity through this programme. The Happiness Curriculum was introduced in 2018 with the goal of strengthening students' foundations for happiness and well-being through a daily 35-minute class taught to students in kindergarten through class 8 in 1,030 government schools in the nation's capital.

    The series is an effort to spread awareness of the "meaning of life" and the role that education plays in accomplishing that goal, according to the education department of the Delhi government.

    The Minister said that the department will also show this video series to prestigious universities and institutes around the globe and take their recommendations into consideration.

    According to Education Director Himanshu Gupta, “The Happiness Curriculum has played a very important role in the character building and professional development of the Delhi government school teachers. Now is the time that we spread the knowledge that our teachers have received with the rest of the world."

    Also Read: Delhi Education Dept to Verify EWS Admissions Before Fee Repayment, Check Details Here

    REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES
    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories