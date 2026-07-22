Delhi Government Allots 275 Internship Seats to Foreign Medical Graduates Across 12 Hospitals

Foreign Medical Graduates in Delhi have received a major relief as 275 internship seats have now been allotted after counselling. Many FMGs had been waiting for a long time even after clearing the compulsory examination. With this step they can now begin their internship and move closer to registering themselves as medical practitioners. The Delhi government said this decision will support medical education, improve healthcare services and help qualified doctors join the system without further delay. Read the article to know more details.

Internship Seats Distributed Across Teaching and Non Teaching Hospitals

Out of the 275 seats, 68 seats have been allotted in seven teaching hospitals. These include ESIC Medical College and Hospital, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Lady Hardinge Medical College, Vardhaman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital, Hamdard Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Medical College and Hospital and NDMC Medical college. The remaining 207 seats have been given in five non teaching hospitals, These hospitals are Deen Dayal Upadhay Hospital, Guru Gobind Singh Hospital in Raghubir Nagar, Jaipur Golden Hospital, BLK Max Super Speciality Hospital and St Stephen’s Hospital. This wide distribution of seats across 12 hospitals has helped create more opportunities for eligible FMGs in the national capital region.