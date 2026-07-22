Delhi Government Allots 275 Internship Seats to Foreign Medical Graduates Across 12 Hospitals
Delhi has allotted 275 internship seats to Foreign Medical Graduates across 12 hospitals. The move gives relief to FMGs waiting to complete training and start registration as medical practitioners. Read the article to know more details.
Foreign Medical Graduates in Delhi have received a major relief as 275 internship seats have now been allotted after counselling. Many FMGs had been waiting for a long time even after clearing the compulsory examination. With this step they can now begin their internship and move closer to registering themselves as medical practitioners. The Delhi government said this decision will support medical education, improve healthcare services and help qualified doctors join the system without further delay. Read the article to know more details.
Internship Seats Distributed Across Teaching and Non Teaching Hospitals
Out of the 275 seats, 68 seats have been allotted in seven teaching hospitals. These include ESIC Medical College and Hospital, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Lady Hardinge Medical College, Vardhaman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital, Hamdard Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Medical College and Hospital and NDMC Medical college. The remaining 207 seats have been given in five non teaching hospitals, These hospitals are Deen Dayal Upadhay Hospital, Guru Gobind Singh Hospital in Raghubir Nagar, Jaipur Golden Hospital, BLK Max Super Speciality Hospital and St Stephen’s Hospital. This wide distribution of seats across 12 hospitals has helped create more opportunities for eligible FMGs in the national capital region.
Government Statement on This Move
Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said the government wants eligible Foreign Medical Graduates to get a fair chance to complete internships and contribute to the healthcare system. He said the government is committed to creating opportunities for young medical professionals and also to making healthcare services stronger in Delhi. He added that this step has ensured that deserving candidates can complete their training without unnecessary delay. The health department also involved teaching and non teaching staff in the process so that counselling remained transparent and seats were shared fairly. According to the Delhi government this effort will strengthen infrastructure, support medical education and improve the availability of qualified healthcare professionals in the city.
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