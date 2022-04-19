Delhi Government Launches Education Song 'Irada Kar Liya Hai' For Students

Delhi Education Song 2022: As per the recent updates, the Delhi government released an educational song for the students. The song is titled ‘Irada Kar Liya Hain’ which translates to ‘I am determined’. Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister, Manish Sisodia announced the launch of the song today.

As per the Delhi government, the song acts as a tribute to the vision of education that will motivate the nation towards creating and building a better educated society for all. Delhi’s Education Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, Manish Sisodia, said that the song aims to answer critical questions about the purpose of education in nation-building.

Tweet by Education Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, Manish Sisodia

He tweeted, “A person gives important 20 years of his life to education. But what do we want by giving 20 years of long education? What is our intention? What do the child, parents, society and nation want from education? Answering these questions, Delhi Education Geet is being released today,” he tweeted. (Translated to English)

Delhi Education Song - ‘Irada Kar Liya Hain’

The song is aimed at teaching students studying at Delhi schools about communal harmony, patriotism, and women empowerment along with other concepts and life skills. The song lyrics have been written by Alok Srivastava and the song has been sung by famous singers, Shan and Sneha Shankar.

Its lyrics are as follows: ‘I have made an intention, we will teach them this way…’. Those who want to listen to the full song can do so by visiting the official website of the Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) at edudel.nic.in. The direct link to attend the virtual launch of the song is edudel.golivecast.in.

Tweet by Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal also took to Twitter and urged everyone to listen to the song. “Let us talk about giving the best education to every child of the country. Talk about taking the country forward through education. Must listen to this education song of Delhi,” Kejriwal tweeted.

According to the Delhi government, the song reflects their vision for education and a review of the progress of Mission Buniyaad, which is dedicated to the upliftment of Delhi government schools.

