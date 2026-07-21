Delhi Government Relaxes Private School Opening Norms, Land Rules and Recognition Process

Delhi Government aims to increase the numbers of private schools in high population areas with streamlining of the procedure, as a result of which, it decided to replace the decades-old mandatory essentiality certificate with a self-certification system for issuing school recognition. Under the new policy, the need for the applicant to get the government’s approval in the form of a certificate showing the need to build a new school in the locality is dropped. Now, the promoter is supposed to provide self-certification that all the required norms set by the RTE Act are met, including norms related to infrastructure, safety and staffing.

This initiative should help the procedure and attract new private schools. The government’s decision cancels a whole range of long-standing provisions made according to the Delhi School Education Act and Rules, DSER, 1973, and follows the idea of the high-level reducing and decreasing exercise.