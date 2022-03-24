Delhi Government Sainik School: Admissions for 2022 to commence soon

Sainik School Delhi: Delhi Government will be conducting admissions for the first batch of its Sainik Schools. With an aim to help students prepare for entry into the National Defense Academy and other services, the Sainik School will be inducting retired army and naval officers as faculty members who will train and guide students.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal stated that the students admitted to the Sainik schools will be taught all the skills required to get into officer-level positions in the armed forces including Army, Navy, and Air Force.

The Sainik School in Delhi will be in Jharoda Kalan in the capital city with a 14-acre campus and a capacity of 200 seats from which 100 are for class 9 and 100 are for class 11 students. Approximately 18000 applications have already been received for the 200 seats.

Admission Details

The Sainik School in Delhi will be a residential school that will be free for Delhi resident students. Admissions are being conducted in two stages with an Aptitude Test and Physical Fitness Test.

The Sainik School entrance exams will be conducted for the class 9 students on March 27, 2022, while the class 11 entrance test will be held on March 28, 2022. Those who clear the entrance exams will be called for a personal interview.

Delhi CM also announced that the Sainik School in Delhi will be named after revolutionary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. The schools which is a part of the projects announced by the Delhi Government in 2021 Deshbhakti Budget will be called as 'Shaheed Bhagat Singh Armed Forces Preparatory School'.

Also Read: UP Board Exam 2022 to Begin Today, Know Exam Day Instructions, COVID-19 Precautions to be Followed Here